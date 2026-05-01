Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has urged Ngizwe Mchunu to be more cautious with his language, warning that aggressive delivery can undermine important messages

The comments resurfaced from a Bhinca Nation podcast appearance ahead of a planned March and March movement Gauteng protest on 28 April 2026

The pair remain under scrutiny following anti-illegal immigration protests and controversy over statements that critics say may border on xenophobic and inflammatory

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma (right)and Ngizwe Mchunu (left). Image: @Barristerstreet/X and Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has advised controversial media personality Ngizwe Mchunu to be cautious with his words, urging him to “watch his mouth” when speaking on sensitive national issues.

Ngobese-Zuma made the remarks during an appearance on the Bhinca Nation podcast ahead of the planned protest in Gauteng on 28 April 2026.

A clip from the discussion has since resurfaced and gone viral, drawing renewed attention as tensions around political rhetoric and public protests continue to rise in South Africa.

The resurfaced video comes shortly after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) issued a legal demand following controversial allegations reportedly made against party leader Julius Malema.

Ngobese-Zuma advises Mchunu to be careful with his words

. While Ngobese-Zuma maintained that Mchunu raises important issues, she stressed the need for careful communication, warning that aggressive delivery can distort key messages.

“What I can advise is for you not to shout because shouting drowns out your main point,” she said.

She also referenced a previous incident in which Mchunu spoke about traditional Zulu attire being worn by members of the LGBTQ+ community, saying the conversation had been misunderstood and escalated into controversy.

“At that time you were making a very important point regarding our culture and traditions, a discussion that is valid, but it ended up being seen as a fight between the LGBTQ community and those seeking to protect culture. That is an important conversation that must happen, but it must not sound as if you are homophobic,” she said

Ngobese-Zuma further appealed for calmer engagement when addressing public issues, saying Mchunu remains an influential voice but must avoid aggression in his delivery.

“You are an important voice in our society, but when you are not vulgar and aggressive, your message comes across much clearer,” she said.

See clip of the podcast on X:

Ngobese-Zuma and Mchunu have both been in the national spotlight following their involvement in anti-illegal immigration protests April that began in Durban and later spread to Gauteng earlier this week. The movement has sparked heated debate, with critics accusing some participants of using xenophobic rhetoric in their criticism of foreign nationals living in South Africa.

March and March embarked on a two-day protest

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Ngizwe Mchunu led a two-day protest against illegal immigration in Pretoria and Johannesburg. Leading up to the protest, African migrants were urged to close their businesses and keep a low profile to ensure their safety. Following the warning, tensions briefly rose in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) during the march as citizens demanded that foreign shop owners close their businesses. Calm was eventually restored as the protests came to an end and informal traders opened up their businesses on April 29.

The March and March protest in Johannesburg. Image: Maklera Magazine

Source: Facebook

Police officers swoon over Ngizwe Mchunu

Briefly News reported that a user on X posted a video of Mchunu in Tshwane, where three police officers were captured fawning over the controversial media personality. Mchunu, who was recently snubbed by Somizi Mhlongo for his homophobic remarks, is seen in the video joking with three police officers. A fourth one joins as it appears as if they are posing for a picture. Throughout the short, 29-second clip, the officers are laughing with Mchunu as more pictures are taken.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News