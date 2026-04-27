Controversial radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu is trending after a viral interview showed him softening parts of his stance on foreign nationals

While he acknowledged the positive contributions of some groups, his remarks about others sparked renewed criticism on social media

Some users also linked his apparent change in tone to a viral moment involving Somizi Mhlongo, which further fueled online debate

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Controversial media personality Ngizwe Mchunu. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Controversial media personality Ngizwe Mchunu appears to be changing his tone following weeks of criticism over his anti-immigration rhetoric and protests in the Durban CBD targeting foreign-owned shops.

The former Ukhozi FM presenter recently trended on social media after an interview clip resurfaced showing him striking a more measured tone, at least in part, regarding foreign nationals living in South Africa.

Viral video of Mchunu's newly softened stance

In the viral video shared on X, Mchunu said:

"Countries like Zimbabweans and Mozambicans, the majority of them, they are doing good to us. Some of them are totally out of order and committing crime. We still have room for negotiations with Zimbabweans and Mozambicans.”

However, his remarks remained controversial as he went on to single out other African nationalities:

"If you look at Nigerians and Congolese, those from countries in Central Africa, most of them are the number one criminals in our country. It makes us fear. How can we allow those people to be a part of us?”

The comments sparked another wave of backlash online, with many accusing Mchunu of continuing to promote harmful stereotypes despite appearing to soften his stance.

See the viral video of Mchunu's speech:

Shift attributed to backlash against anti-immigrant rhetoric

Online users were quick to weigh in, with some suggesting that recent public encounters may have influenced Mchunu’s apparent shift in tone.

One widely shared moment involved media personality Somizi Mhlongo, who reportedly gave Mchunu a cold shoulder in a viral clip. In the video, Somizi is seen refusing to shake Mchunu’s hand and allegedly instructing security to prevent him from entering a VIP section.

According to reports, the incident escalated, with Mchunu allegedly shouting derogatory remarks at a security guard after being blocked.

A user, @Mickey_90188, commented:

"Somizi dealt with him decisively, he had no choice but to change the song.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, suggesting that public embarrassment and mounting criticism may have forced Mchunu to dial down his rhetoric.

A history of controversy

Mchunu has previously made headlines for inflammatory remarks, including alleged anti-foreigner and anti-LGBTQ+ comments, which have drawn widespread condemnation.

@jessykigen said:

"One can easily discern that the individual is profoundly illiterate."

@felabayomi said:

"Liar. Who commits crimes more in SA than South Africans?"

@Zikode_ka_Gasa said:

"We Zimbabweans don't negotiate with terrorists."

@ZimFairness

"He should be educated on who helped SA to gain independence. It was Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, Botswana. Such ignorance is mind-boggling."

@Ws90158493

"The version is changing and we aren't informed properly."

Ngizwe Mchunu has amassed a cult-like following for his anti-foreigner remarks. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ngizwe Mchunu extends anti-foreigner campaign

Briefly News reported that Ngizwe Mchunu, joined by Phkelumthakathi, announced that their ongoing anti-immigration campaign will be extended to Johannesburg later this month. Mchunu confirmed that the next phase of the campaign is scheduled to take place from 27 to 29 April, following a series of demonstrations in Durban’s central business district (CBD) over the weekend. The campaign centres on calls for stricter enforcement against undocumented immigrants and businesses allegedly operating without valid documentation.

Source: Briefly News