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“She Knew”: SA Remembers 3-Year-Old’s Death After Load Shedding at Hospital Amid Eskom Fraud Scandal
Family and Relationships

“She Knew”: SA Remembers 3-Year-Old’s Death After Load Shedding at Hospital Amid Eskom Fraud Scandal

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • Social media users revisited the 2023 death of a three-year-old girl whose breathing machine failed during load shedding, sparking renewed outrage
  • The conversation gained traction amid ongoing fraud allegations involving Eskom contracts linked to influencer Leleti Nkosi’s husband
  • Many online users are demanding accountability, connecting past tragedies caused by power cuts to alleged corruption within the system

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A heartbreaking story from 2023 is resurfacing, and this time, it’s hitting even harder as new allegations shake the country.

The visual on the right showed Siyabonga Nkosi who is allegedly accused of defrauding Eskom
he picture on the left showed a little girl's hand in hospital. Image: rawpixel.com
Source: Getty Images

South Africans are once again reflecting on a tragic 2023 incident involving the death of a young child, as fresh outrage grows around ongoing allegations linked to Eskom. A viral video posted on 22 April 2026 brought attention back to the story of three-year-old Neyamiah Eaton, who died after her home breathing machine stopped working during load shedding. The incident happened in Bromhof, Randburg, where prolonged outages caused her backup system to fail, leaving her without life-support equipment.

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The resurfaced conversation comes at a time when businessman Siyabonga Nkosi, husband of influencer Leleti Nkosi, is facing serious allegations of fraud involving Eskom contracts. Investigations by the Special Investigating Unit have linked him to inflated procurement deals, with millions allegedly lost in the process.

Tragedy resurfaces amid ongoing Eskom scandal

As these developments unfold, many social media users have drawn emotional connections between corruption and its real-world consequences. For some, the child’s death has become a symbol of how systemic failures can impact ordinary families in devastating ways.

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The video by user @ta_liso12 also included past recording of Leleti Nkosi speaking about being on vacation abroad without load shedding, which further fuelled criticism online. Some users accused her of being out of touch, while others questioned whether more could have been prevented if systems were functioning properly. While investigations are still ongoing, the resurfacing of this tragedy has reignited calls for accountability, with many saying the country cannot afford to ignore the human cost behind infrastructure failures.

Leleti Nkosi on the right posing next to her car
The visual on the left showed a netizen who remembered the late 3-year-old. Image: @ta_liso12
Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok post below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Neyney wrote:

“Mind you, she’s a doctor.”

Sibulelo Lungile Mqwathi wrote:

“One thing, Dr will be back, they will be saying ‘no one would make me hate you’.”

Read also

Influencer slammed as old load shedding video resurfaced amid Eskom fraud allegations

Minister ya Tiktok wrote:

“Leleti Nkosi and Siyabonga Nkosi.”

umeloTaliba said:

“But signs are always there yaz, we just choose to mind our business.”

Karabo wrote:

“Thank you for posting this because it really is that deep!”

Lino said:

“It is THAT deep and serious. 💔”

Morategi wrote:

“I’m upset all over again.”

Neo Masiko🇿🇦 said:

“But we are jealous. 😭😭”

Mandisabhengu wrote:

“This is deeper than I thought. 😳”

Bhuti said:

“We are not angry enough.”

Sange_ngalwana said:

“I remember hospitals were suffering the most! And it is that DEEP!”

3 Other Briefly News stories about corruption

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

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