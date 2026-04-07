Sergeant Fannie Nkosi made his first appearance before the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on 7 April 2026, following his arrest

The Gauteng Organised Crime Unit member faces charges of defeating the ends of justice, theft, and possession of unlicensed ammunition

Sergeant Nkosi's lawyer said his client would prove that he was being targeted, describing the charges against him as 'flimsy'

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi will remain behind bars until his next court appearance on 13 April 2026. Image: The Ga-Rankuwa Mail

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Sergeant Fannie Nkosi will remain behind bars following his first appearance before a court of law.

Sergeant Nkosi, a member of the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Gauteng Organised Crime Unit, was arrested on Thursday, 2 April 2026, after police executed a search-and-seizure raid at his home.

The police officer, who recently testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, faces charges of defeating the ends of justice, theft, possession of unlicensed ammunition and possession of an explosive device.

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He made his first appearance for the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on 7 April 2026, but the matter could not be filmed by the media following an objection by his legal team.

Lawyer claims Sgt Nkosi is not eating

During the proceedings, his lawyer, Advocate Sizo Dlali, stated that his client has not eaten since his arrest. Advocate Dali claimed that he had not eaten because he does not trust where the food is coming from. He also stated that Sgt Nkosi will show that he is being targeted in the proceedings.

Advocate Dali also described the charges against his client as ‘flimsy’ and argued that his client was at a disadvantage because the arrest was publicised and people had already formed opinions about his client before his appearance.

Sergeant Nkosi reportedly received death threats

The matter was postponed for the bail application on 13 April 2026, but not before arguments were heard about where the police officer should be kept. The State said that Sgt Nkosi should be kept in prison because there were threats to his life. His lawyer argued that he would be more at risk inside Kgoši Mampuru II Correctional Centre and asked that he be at a police station instead.

Magistrate Rene Venter ruled that the officer will remain in the hospital wing of Kgosi Mampuru. There were no details provided as to why he is in the hospital wing.

Source: Briefly News