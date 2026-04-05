Mpumalanga police refuted viral video claims of drug trafficking involvement by officers

Authorities stressed that ongoing operations against drug-related crime have led to arrests and seizures

The man behind the allegations faces separate assault charges, undermining his credibility

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Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Authorities confirmed that the man responsible for the video has been detained. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Original

MPUMALANGA - Police in Mpumalanga have rejected allegations circulating in a viral video that officers in the Nkangala district are involved in drug trafficking, describing the claims as misleading.

Operations targeting drug-related crime

Provincial authorities indicated that operations targeting drug-related crime in the district are documented and have led to arrests and the seizure of illegal substances. They further dismissed suggestions that incidents, including the case in which 54 children fell ill after consuming snacks, had been covered up.

Police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli stated that information previously provided by the individual behind the allegations had assisted law enforcement in conducting successful operations in December 2025 and January 2026. He indicated that it was concerning that the same individual was now making claims that undermine the integrity of officers who had acted on those tips.

Authorities confirmed that the man responsible for the video has been detained on a separate charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and has since been released on bail. Police maintained that investigations and enforcement operations in the district are ongoing.

Police in Mpumalanga have rejected allegations circulating in a viral video. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News