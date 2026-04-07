The South African Police Service arrested a senior police officer for allegedly committing fraud in the Service

The officer is expected to appear in court after he allegedly manipulated the SAPS’s financial system

The police officer’s arrest comes after an investigation into how he allegedly swindled the police force's coffers was launched

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

An alleged act of fraud by a police officer led to his arrest. Images: Jub Rubjob and Ekaterina Goncharova

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG—A South African Police Service (SAPS) captain was arrested for allegedly siphoning millions from the force by manipulating the financial system.

According to eNCA, the Anti-Corruption Unit apprehended him after an investigation into transactions in the police’s Police Security Services. The 53-year-old is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 7 April 2026.

How the officer allegedly swindled SAPS

Journalist Yusuf Abramjee shared a statement on his @abramjee X account. According to the statement, the captain was suspended on 1 April 2026. The investigation revealed that he allegedly booked cash out in lump sums under the pretence of travelling costs for the Presidential Protection Services. A case of fraud was opened at the Sunnyside Police Station, and he was suspended.

Read the tweet on X here:

South Africans boo SAPS captain

Netizens lamented the depth of alleged corruption, and some applauded the arrest. One netizen pointed his finger at police leadership.

Netizens were furious that a police officer was allegedly making large withdrawals of SAPS money. Image: Jub Rubjob

Source: Getty Images

Mudzunga asked:

“So while this Captain is busy stealing millions, taxpayers are out here struggling to pay for basics. And we are supposed to respect these people?”

Uyiphiwo Mdinsila said sarcastically:

“Millions for travelling expenses? He must have been planning to fly the entire Presidential Protection Service to Mars. Another day, another SAPS discrepancy that leaves taxpayers broke.”

Umzukulwana ka Mandlani was unsatisfied with National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

“Masemola has been sleeping on duty all along. I wonder how much corruption like this has been happening, and he has no clue. If it were not for whistleblowers, this too would have gone unnoticed.”

Shireen was deflated.

“I think South Africans can’t take any more of this looting. Every day it’s another one. The prisons should have been full by now.”

Tony said:

“If I didn’t pay a speeding ticket for R500, I would be arrested. Steal millions, and you are suspended. Big crime pays in RSA.”

Farieda Khan said:

“SAPS doesn’t have stringent internal measures to tackle or prevent corruption, as the revelations at the Madlanga Commission have shown!”

3 Briefly News articles about arrested officers

A total of 12 senior police officers were arrested in connection with the R360 million Medicare24 contract with the SAPS. The officers appeared before the court on 26 March 2026.

Four Mpumalanga-based police officers were arrested in late March 2026 for theft, corruption, and defeating the ends of justice. The officers allegedly diverted some of the dagga seized during a drug bust to a local second-hand dealership, where it was exchanged for cash.

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, who testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, was arrested in April. Police conducted a raid on his Pretoria property on 2 April 2026, and he was arrested on firearm charges.

Source: Briefly News