Euphonik Shares Thoughts on Arrests in SA: “I’ve Never Seen This Many Chickens Come Home to Roost”
- On Wednesday, 22 April 2026, Euphonik commented on South Africa’s recent wave of high-profile arrests
- His remarks came after the arrests of EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, Ekurhuleni City manager Kagiso Lerutla, and the SIU freezing 17 properties plus seven luxury cars linked to Siyabonga Nkosi
- Social media users said the current arrests were only the beginning and argued that real justice would only come with convictions and jail time
Renowned DJ and producer Euphonik sparked a cocktail of reactions after he broke his silence on the recent spate of high-profile corruption arrests.
Euphonik’s reaction came after the arrests of suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and Ekurhuleni City manager Kagiso Lerutla.
Days after Mkhwanazi and Lerutla’s arrests, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) froze at least 17 properties and seven luxury cars belonging to businessman Siyabonga Nkosi after he was allegedly involved in defrauding Eskom of R76.5 million.
On Wednesday, 22 April 2026, Euphonik joined the growing list of public figures, including media personality Somizi Mhlongo, who have weighed in on the corruption crackdown.
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In a post shared on his official X (Twitter) account, Euphonik said he was stunned by how many powerful figures were now facing consequences. He wrote:
“I’ve never seen this many chickens come home to roost.”
See the post below:
SA reacts after Euphonik weighs in on arrests in SA
The post quickly gained traction online and drew strong reactions. Some users responded with jokes and memes, while others said the current arrests were only the beginning. Several argued that bigger names still needed to be held accountable, while some questioned when convictions and jail time would follow.
Here are some of the comments:
@Sbo19DarkBeauty said:
“They haven’t even scratched the surface. Not even the top of the iceberg. After everything is said and done, we will need counselling as a country.”
@The_Villager_In declared:
“Aowa brace yourself. This is just wiping the floor. This thing is very long. We will soon get to learn why our celebrities are quiet about issues faced by many of us, with the influence they have.”
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@FundiLukhele said:
“Not really. The se arrests of small fish mean ANC will now campaign on a “successful” anti-corruption ticket for the local elections, perfect timing. Where are the fraudulent, corrupt, murderous and faceless sharks? For one, where’s Maumela?”
@Zuks031 shared:
“No, this is not anywhere close enough. Let's hope this is just the beginning. Like a snowball effect, let's hope this is the start and most mgulukudus will be exposed (& prosecuted) in the coming months. We should be gaining more momentum from here. Bonke!”
@iamjoshdylan argued;
“The chickens aren’t home. They’ll be home when people are in jail.”
@Thubelihle12001 asked:
“What’s your take on how some DJs are working with the underworld?”
SIU urged to probe MaWhoo, Sithelo Shozi and Cyan Boujee
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that MaWhoo, Sithelo Shozi and Cyan Boujee were named in a viral X post calling on the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate them.
This came after Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Michael Lerutla was nabbed at the OR Tambo International Airport.
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Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za