Somizi Mhlongo shared his thoughts on the recent wave of high-profile arrests in the country, saying it was incredibly alarming

The media mogul expressed shock at the very people whom he looked up to and admired, being arrested "left, right and centre," and emphasised the importance of staying in your lane and doing honest work

SomGAGA's remarks resonated with his followers, who also commented on the number of influencers being exposed for allegedly benefiting from corruption

Somizi Mhlongo reacted to the recent corruption-related arrests. Images: somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo has broken his silence on the wave of high-profile arrests currently rocking South Africa, describing the recent string of corruption scandals as a "movie."

On 21 April 2026, the former Idols SA judge shared a video of himself reacting to the latest arrests linked to fraud and corruption, warning his followers about the dangers of envying other people's lives.

"The thing about wishing you had someone else's life is that you lose focus on your own. There were people whom, at some point, I looked at and lost focus on my life, and felt like an underachiever. People would be driving McLarens and Rolls-Royces, and I would be in my G-Wagon feeling like an underachiever."

Somizi recalled moments of intimidation while flying Emirates first class, where the expensive luggage and lavish lifestyles of certain individuals made him feel he wasn't doing enough. Despite his own fame, he admitted he would save for months to afford his tickets, often telling himself, "I need to work harder."

He hoped to one day match the generosity of those he admired by paying for his friends' flights—only to discover much later that their seemingly effortless luxury was allegedly built on a foundation of fraud.

"Rather take a snail's pace legitimately than take a cheetah's pace."

This comes after several high-ranking individuals were arrested on suspicion of corruption, fraud and money laundering-related crimes.

Somizi Mhlongo warned his followers against envying other people's lives. Image: somizi

Source: Instagram

The latest businessman, Siyabonga Moses Goodwill Nkosi's assets were recovered by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), including 17 properties and seven high-end vehicles like Porsches and Lamborghinis. He was accused of overcharging Eskom by R73.65 million for electrical relays priced at R50,000 each, far above their market value of R180 to R450. He is married to influencer Leleti Nkosi, who is known for her luxurious lifestyle.

Recently, the Ekurhuleni City Manager, Kagiso Lerutla, was nabbed at the OR Tambo International Airport, alongside several other high-ranking officials, in connection with a tender fraud case involving over R50 million. He is facing charges of theft and money laundering.

Lerutla was linked to influencers Cyan Boujee, Sithelo Shozi and MaWhoo, and was credited for allegedly funding their lavish lifestyles.

For someone like Somizi, who has spent decades building an empire, realising his success was being measured against corruption was a bitter pill to swallow.

His confession was a reminder that in the world of entertainment, things are rarely as they seem. It highlights how the pressure to maintain a "soft life" can lead even the biggest stars to question their own worth.

Watch Somizi Mhlongo's video below.

Fans react to corruption-related arrests

Like Somizi, fans and followers were also stunned by the wave of high-profile arrests, with some crediting General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for exposing the corruption in the country.

Keitumetse➰ said:

"I thought my man was lazy, I forgive him."

Khuselo was shocked:

"Feeling like an underachiever in a G-Wagon is crazy."

busi_sijora recalled Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's request:

"All he wanted was his dockets and the PKTT reinstated."

Lungile Hadebe wrote:

"Durban July won't happen this year. All the rich people are being arrested."

I love tasha.ndlovzzz❤️🧃joked:

"I don’t even trust this R150 in my account."

Lihle Nduli wrote:

"We've been using their prayers to live like them, but it wasn't that at all."

Photo of Cyan Boujee and Kagiso Lerutla resurfaces

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a photo of Cyan Boujee and Ekurhuleni City Manager, Kagiso Lerutla.

Following his arrest, online users began digging into the influencer's lifestyle, suspecting that it may have been funded by corruption.

Source: Briefly News