The feud between Musa Khawula and Julius Malema has only intensified since the blogger made explosive allegations about Malema's marriage

Doubling down on his claims that the politician's marriage was secretly over, Khawula mocked Juju and emphasised that he would not apologise for airing his private business

Musa Khawula's post sparked a cocktail of reactions from followers, with some saying he needed to finally put the divorce scandal to bed

Musa Khawula mocked Julius Malema and refused to apologise. Images: MDNnewss, Julius_S_Malema/ Twitter

Source: UGC

The long-standing feud between Musa Khawula and Julius Malema has reached a boiling point, following the blogger’s refusal to back down from explosive allegations regarding the EFF leader's personal life.

Despite a recent Gauteng High Court ruling ordering him to retract his "unlawful and defamatory" claims of an impending divorce, Khawula has doubled down, mocking Juju on social media and emphasising that he will not apologise for airing the politician's private business.

On Monday, 20 April 2026, the controversial blogger rubbed salt on Malema's wound, alleging that he had inside information from the politician's close friends, who confirmed that his marriage to his wife of 12 years, Mantwa Matlala, was over.

"Ur close friends have confirmed that ur lil marriage is over. U r getting a divorce & I stand by that."

Khawula took a jab at the couple’s public image, telling Malema to "stop playing dress up," a reference to what he claims is a fake united front.

The blogger’s comments specifically targeted the pair’s recent public appearances together, such as their family outing at the Soweto Derby in March and Mantwa’s supportive presence by her husband's side during his recent pre-sentencing and appeal hearings.

Briefly News reported that the politician won his defamation case against Musa Khawula on 14 April, where the Gauteng High Court ruled the divorce and infidelity claims false and ordered Khawula to retract them, apologise publicly, delete the posts, and pay legal costs.

However, much like his earlier utterances, the gossipmonger stated that he had no intentions of apologising to Malema.

"U aren't getting no apology from me, do not expect it, it's never happening."

His remarks come as Malema attempted to fight for his freedom by appealing his five-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of discharging a firearm into the air in 2018. That, coupled with Musa Khawula’s relentless attacks, has created a storm of legal and personal drama for the politician.

See Musa Khawula's post below.

South Africans react to Musa Khawula's savage post

Online users expressed concern about the people in Julius Malema's life, arguing that the CIC needed to filter out the rotten potatoes who were sharing his private affairs. Read some of the comments below.

MVProJileka said:

"Julius Malema needs to be cautious about the people he surrounds himself with."

uMaster_Sandz was worried:

"Julius Malema is surrounded by a lot of Judas!"

KeThakadu wrote:

"The circle isn't airtight."

Ngwenya_PJ alleged:

"Close friends would have included Floyd. Think about that. How can you trust the so called close friends?"

Online users weighed in on Musa Khawula's remarks about Julius Malema. Images: MDNnewss, Julius_S_Malema

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, others were the least bit interested in Musa Khawula's "tea," noting that it had long since cooled down and that the self-proclaimed Gossip Girl should move on.

ndumnyandu said:

"Musa, it's his lawyers who said you should apologise. Stop being stubborn, apologise and move on, we are getting bored."

bonvitaaa asked:

"Why are you so invested? Who’s paying you to push this agenda?"

OriginalKhutso5 warned:

"Contempt of court, you will suffer the consequences by yourself."

Lisathe_first wasn't interested:

"It doesn’t matter, Musa. It's okay now, broe."

Musa Khawula makes explosive allegations against Mandisi Dyantyis

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Khawula's shocking claims about singer Mandisi Dyantyis.

The blogger accused Dyantyis of having an extramarital affair with a married woman, sparking mixed reactions online.

Source: Briefly News