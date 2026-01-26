Controversial blogger Musa Khawula finally addressed the sudden disappearance of his viral post regarding Julius Malema

The drama began when Khawula posted explosive claims about an extramarital affair involving the politician, igniting a firestorm of reactions from the online community

The sudden deletion of the post triggered a massive online debate, with social media users torn between believing the gossip and questioning Musa's credibility

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Musa Khawula seemingly alluded to why he deleted his post about Julius Malema. Images: CrimeWatch_RSA/ Twitter, julius.malema.sello/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula has once again set the internet ablaze, this time by offering a cryptic explanation for the sudden deletion of his explosive allegations against Julius Malema.

The gossipmonger raised unverified claims on X (formerly Twitter) on 25 January 2026, claiming that the EFF leader was involved in a steamy affair with a woman named Ontha More, whom he was spoiling rotten.

According to Khawula, Malema is funding an apartment for Ontha in a Hyde Park Estate and gifted her a R5 million white Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. This, despite the politician's 12-year marriage to his wife, Mantwa Matlala.

The post also linked the alleged mistress to controversial businessman Edwin Sodi, who has been closely associated with some of the country's top it-girls, including Kefilwe Mabote and long-term girlfriend Karen Zulu.

While the claims remain unsubstantiated, what truly shocked netizens was Musa's sudden deletion of his post hours later. The blogger later returned to the timeline to offer a cryptic message.

"I took the money, thanks."

He signed off with a cheeky "Xo xo, Gossip Girl," adopted from the narrator of the Gossip Girl franchise, cementing his role as South Africa’s premier gossip authority.

Musa Khawula deleted his post about Julius Malema's alleged affair. He offered a reason suggesting that he was paid off. Images: joy_zelda/ Twitter, julius.malema.sello/ Instagram

Source: UGC

His cryptic statement, without relating it to any particular subject, suggested that he was offered money to do something. However, it didn't take long for social media to put two and two together, believing that Malema may have bribed Musa to take down his tweet.

This wouldn't be the first time the gossipmonger was requested to retract his statements or landed in serious trouble because of them.

In 2025, Khawula was arrested following a series of defamatory statements made about businessman Ze Nxumalo (not to be confused with singer Zee Nxumalo), whom he claimed had been cheating on his wife, former Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green.

His latest scandal sparked a massive wave of speculation as the online community questioned the blogger's sudden move to take down his post.

Read Musa Khawula's deleted post and cryptic reason below.

Social media weighs in on Musa Khawula's posts

The online community speculated on Musa's sudden deletion of his post and mysterious post about being paid. Read some of their comments below.

KobotiThap18944 joked:

"I will wait for the comment from Mr President."

_EuphoricM asked:

"So you got paid to delete? I stan a Queen."

hlehle_makgato said:

"I knew Julius would pay for the post to be taken down

EFFDefence2026 responded:

"You never get tired of the beatings, Musa."

Musa Khawula seemingly threatens Mihlali Ndamase

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a mysterious post by Musa Khawula, seemingly warning Mihlali Ndamase.

The blogger revisited his assault incident, where the influencer hit him, and his cryptic post had social media buzzing.

Source: Briefly News