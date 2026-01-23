Rea Gopane’s music took over social media timelines years after his high-profile legal showdown with Bonang Matheba

Transitioning from podcaster to musician, the content creator found a winning formula with new tracks that are quickly climbing the charts despite the AI controversy

As his new discography trends, the internet remained divided, with some revisiting his defamation case, while others harshly criticised his creative "shortcut"

Mzansi revisited Rea Gopane's case with Bonang Matheba following the release of his new songs. Images: bigsmokevisuals_pty_ltd, everythingsamusic

Controversial media personality Rea Gopane's music has caught the ears of music lovers and critics following his recent run of successful releases.

Famous for his high-stakes defamation battle with Bonang Matheba, the musician has traded the courtroom for the recording studio and is seeing his music dominate social media trends five years after his infamous showdown.

A versatile musician, Gopane blends Amapiano with Deep House and Neo-Soul to create what he describes as "music that feels cinematic, timeless and unapologetically real."

His latest single, lala nami, released on 16 January 2026, serves as Gopane's first offering of the year and a strong contender for the summer airwaves, already racking up thousands of streams as fans embrace this new, more vulnerable side of his persona.

The track leans into a more melodic and soulful sound and has surprised many who only knew him through his viral legal spats, proving that he has the creative depth to back up his newfound chart success.

However, the track that's got the streets talking is suka!, a song that's had the likes of DJ Maphorisa, Euphonik and Sol Phenduka reacting to it for its alleged use of artificial intelligence.

Rea Gopane is accused of using AI to create songs. Image: City_Press

The online community is abuzz with both praise and criticism for Gopane's creative use of AI to create music, sparking a heated debate over the blurred lines between technological innovation and traditional artistry.

The song currently sits at the top of Gopane's most-popular songs on Spotify, having garnered over 1.5 million streams in a little over a month.

Regardless of where listeners stand, the virality of the song has solidified Gopane’s reputation as a person who knows exactly how to hijack the conversation, proving that whether he is in a courtroom or a digital studio, he remains one of the most talked-about people online.

Listen to Rea Gopane's song below.

Social media reacts to Rea Gopane's music

The conversation around Rea Gopane's alleged use of AI has been widely condemned by many users.

DJ and producer Dj ZanD said:

"I just wish he at least added a human vocalist. That vocal irritates me when it says 'Shuka.'"

hgh4hours argued:

"Rea Gopane has blocked me for being against his AI-released music. That’s fine. But I will not stop being anti-AI music. There are way too many undiscovered vocalists and producers for us to be lazy, indulging in music generated by talentless people who are looking for a quick buck!"

tswelomosenyi wrote:

"We need to shame everyone who uses AI for creative work."

loKalTarain added:

"Finding out Rea Gopane uses AI vocals instead of an actual human singer was so incredibly disappointing because the music he makes is really good."

Meanwhile, others could not help but revisit his legal battle with Bonang Matheba.

The pair were involved in a high-stakes defamation case in 2021 after Gopane alleged that Bonang had introduced her then-boyfriend AKA to drugs, resulting in him being ordered to pay around R300,000 in damages.

4ster__ said:

"As long as Rea Gopane is paying Bonang, I'm okay with it."

Tseli_Mos was curious:

"I see the Rea Gopane and AI conversation going on, and I want to know if the money he generates from the streams goes to paying Bonang, or did he finish paying her?"

Newza_B joked:

"Rea Gopane can finally pay Bonang, that Suka track is a smash hit!"

