American media personality Charlamagne Tha God spoke about Bonang Matheba's lawsuit against Rea Gopane during a recent podcast interview

He acknowledged her as a superstar in South Africa, highlighting their shared bond and mutual admiration

In March 2025, years after she won the lawsuit, Bonang Matheba continued to press Rea Gopane, saying she would receive every last cent

American media personality Charlamagne Tha God recently acknowledged Bonang Matheba and gave her the superstar status.

The podcaster and radio host weighed in on her lawsuit against Rea Gopane, where she sued him for R300K after he made defamatory allegations about her.

What happened between Bonang and Rea?

Nearly four years ago, Everything SA Music host Rea Gopane made defamatory allegations against Bonang Matheba, accusing her of introducing substances to the late AKA. Not taking this allegation lightly, Bonang slapped Rea with a lawsuit, prompting him to retract his statements in writing and video form.

She later sued him for R500K, but in 2022, she announced that she won the lawsuit and Rea was instructed to pay R300K.

One would think Rea would refrain from speaking about B, but he continued taking jabs at her. In one instance, he accused her of lying about House of BNG ownership, saying she did not own a vineyard.

In a video clip shared by @Savvy_Mix, Charlamagne spoke about this lawsuit and said in part:

"Just like my homegirl, Bonang from South Africa, she is like a superstar. She did the same thing; she sued a blogger, I think it was for a defamation lawsuit, and she won."

This would not be the first time the podcaster weighed in on Mzansi affairs. In 2022, when MacG interviewed Ari Lenox and asked her a personal question, he went viral. Charlamagne responded to this and said it was a teachable moment for MacG and would not judge him.

“You know I love watching young media personalities attempt to figure it out, and one thing I won't do is judge MacG because I — at one point — was a MacG. I was one of those young boys like that, so I would rather counsel the man instead of cancel him. This is a teachable moment for young media personalities.”

Bonang still wants R300K from Rea

In a previous report from Briefly News, after an allegation that Rea Gopane was now in the adult business, Bonang was not phased. She breathed a huge sigh of relief, saying she would get every cent due to her. "Good. I WILL receive every single cent."

Social media users were amused by the drama and are rallying behind Bonang Matheba to clear her name and get paid her dues.

Bonang then advised people on how to avoid such debt: "Learn to mind your own business. Keeps you out of trouble and out of debt." SA felt no sympathy for Rea following Bonang's many X posts. "Eish, imagine being R1.5m in debt, and 500k is owed to the biggest and most influential celebrity in the country. I'd run away to Zimbabwe."

