It seems the world of content creation was not in the cards for Mbali Dlamini, as she has spilt the juicy deets about her and Samkelo Shezi's relationship

The social media personality was in an interview with Matthew Lani on a YouTube podcast, where she revealed a whole lot about their relationship

The couple trended late 2025 when it was revealed that they had a lobola ceremony, but not everything is as it seems

DJ Tira’s Son, Sameklo Shezi, allegedly faked the lobola negotiations. Image: Mbali Dlamini

Samkelo Shezi, who is the son of Afrotainment boss DJ Tira, allegedly faked his entire relationship with Mbali Dlamini.

According to Dlamini, Samkelo, who trended following the lobola stunt, had no intentions of having a solid relationship, saying he always had cameras following them around.

Mbali Dlamini speaks on Samkelo relationship

So where did it all begin? Mbali Dlamini revealed that she met Samkelo at Tira's home after she was sent there to collect her gifts for promoting Bearings Cider. But they were already speaking in the DMs.

They started dating, but she noticed something off when Samkelo did not want to be alone with her. Mbali claimed that they always had cameramen following them around to shoot content.

"There were always cameras following us. There was a lot of commotion. Whenever I would address this with him, he would ask me what it is that I think is happening. He refuses to come out and state that we are only making content. Instead, he pretends to love me but he doesn't."

Dlamini further made more revelations about their relationship, saying they never engaged in any bedroom activities. Whenever she confronted him about this, he allegedly would spin this and ask her if that's more important.

"At this point, I don't know what it is. Maybe he loves himself, but he did show me that even the previous girls he shot content with, he never did anything with them. He hurt me by posting our private conversations, whereas I was talking to him as my lover. I did not care about all of those things," she said.

As the interview progressed, she revealed that Samkelo would leave her alone for hours and return the next morning, make fun of her with his friends and never apologise and would also break up with her numerous times. Even the lobola content was just that...content! Ndlovu previously revealed that he went broke after paying the bride price.

Despite their ups and downs, Mbali said Samkelo loved her when the internet became vile.

"But despite everything, Samkelo loved me, and he supported me even when people spoke badly about me."

Watch the interview below:

