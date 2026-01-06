A controversial clip of Gogo Skhotheni has resurfaced, where she candidly admits to using traditional love potions to keep her ex-husband, Monde Shange, close

Skhotheni opened up about the spiritual insurance she believes is necessary to keep a man faithful, justifying her use of muthi as a way to protect her home

Netizens once again flooded the comments with a polarised mix of shock, amusement, and criticism in response to the sangoma’s unconventional approach to marriage

They say "all is fair in love and war," but Gogo Skhotheni took that literally. A throwback clip of the sangoma-turned-DJ has the internet in a chokehold after she admitted to using traditional medicine to keep her ex-husband, Monde Shange, loyal.

In a recently resurfaced video posted on 5 January 2025 by Twitter (X) user busiwe_bubu, the famous gobela confessed to using so-called "chemical engineering" to protect her home and help keep her man faithful.

She revealed that her method involved cutting herself on several parts of her body, ensuring that whoever she engaged in sexual acts with would be emotionally attached to her.

"Once you're in, you'll never leave. That means you and I would be in love."

The sangoma, real name Tumi Motsoeneng, highlighted that even if her husband found other women attractive, the muthi ensures that he does not act on his urges and remains loyal to her. She also explained the other cuts she makes around the ears, which ensure that her partner listens to her.

Skhotheni went on to clarify that while she had used a potion on her husband, he was already in love with her, emphasising that she did not use anything to make him love her.

"When Monde approached me, he was already attracted to me. There's nothing new that I did to him. My use of the potion is to strengthen what we already have."

However, her love story came to an end in mid-2023 with the sangoma confirming their separation six months later in January 2024.

Reports later surfaced of a reconciliation between the two, although their main concern was to maintain a mature and friendly co-parenting relationship for the sake of their children.

The passing of their son, Monde Jr, in September 2024 dealt a significant blow to the couple, seemingly bringing an end to their apparent closeness.

While she saw her methods as securing her marriage, the online community was divided on whether it was the secret to a long-lasting union or a step too far.

Watch Gogo Skhotheni's video below.

Social media weighs in on Gogo Skhotheni's revelations

The question on everybody's lips: "Where is Monde now?" The online community argued that Gogo Skhotheni went through all that trouble only to end up single.

Blackkat_spopo said:

"Well then, how did Monde leave? We are all the same; there's nothing powerful about you guys. You don't make us feel intimidated."

mixedracedUncle wrote:

"But her baby daddy, Monde Shange, left."

FootballStage_1 asked:

"Then why is she single?"

Hloni59 slammed Gogo Skhotheni:

"With all that beauty and muthi Monde still left."

Meanwhile, others criticised Gogo Skhotheni for indulging in "witchcraft" as a born-again Christian.

LMngunyana was shocked:

"Nonsense, this is pure witchcraft. I don't care that she tries to justify it."

BabimbaGirl said:

"She plays too much. The last time I checked, she said she repented."

DavidMakhu473 asked:

"Is she no longer a Christian? Did she backslide to her old profession?"

sewelankoana wrote:

"You can’t be a pastor and a sangoma at the same time and think straight."

