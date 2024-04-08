Gogo Skhotheni and her husband, Monde Shange, are said to have rekindled their love

This after the famous sangoma announced that she was born again and proclaimed her love for God

The DJ/ podcaster finally released her debut single, Ndiyakwemkela, and fans sang her praises for the beautiful song

Gogo Skhotheni and her hubby, Monde Shange, are said to have ironed out their differences. Images: gogo_skhotheni, mondeshange

Gogo Skhotheni and her husband, Monde Shange, have reportedly gotten back together. The couple/ business partners's separation was announced at the beginning of 2024 after Gogo Skhotheni revealed that they had called it quits in 2023.

Gogo Skhotheni and hubby kiss and makeup

Our fave, Gogo Skhotheni, has been experiencing some major changes in her life and is taking each lesson with grace and humility.

Having recently announced her calling to Christianity, the famous sangoma revealed that she is now born-again and accepted Jesus as her Lord and Saviour.

With this divine change came challenges after opening up about her son's depreciating health, a personal battle she and her husband, Monde Shange, have been facing for years, even amid their separation.

The couple called it quits in mid-2023, but according to an interview with TimesLIVE, they are in the process of ironing things out.

Speaking to the publication, Gogo Skhotheni revealed that they were in the process of officiating their split:

"My relationship with my husband was tempted a lot. We nearly filed for divorce, but God carried us through it. It hasn’t been easy."

Gogo Skhotheni releases debut single

After sharing a short teaser of her debut single, Gogo Skhotheni finally delivered on her promise and released Ndiyakwemkela, and fans are raving about it:

emjay_the_hype_mc chanted:

"Come on Gogo, let's go!"

dikgantsho was impressed:

"This song is fire, honey!"

obiie.king said:

"Oh, good heavens! I'm so excited for this very first one. The way I'm so proud of you right now."

kikimab87 wrote:

"Now, this is dope."

kay_sibiya posted:

"Beautiful song. Sisi. Let’s go!"

