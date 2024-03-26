Gogo Skhotheni announced that she is born again and has given her life to God

The famous sangoma joins a list of other local celebs who have decided to walk a Godly path

She also did not denounce or retire from being a healer, saying her gift remains despite being a child of God

Gogo Skhotheni revealed that she's born again and has devoted her life to God.

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni is now born again and a humble servant of God. This after the famous sangoma shared several sentiments about her new path with the Almighty, declaring that He is eternal and her saviour.

Gogo Skhotheni becomes born again

Popular sangoma/ DJ, Gogo Skhotheni, has revealed that she is born again and declared God as her saviour.

Taking to her Instagram story, she shared several posts announcing her transition, saying being born again was a good feeling.

Moreover, according to the screenshots shared by Fakaza News, Skhotheni did not announce her switch from being a sangoma, saying her gift remains:

"It feels good to be born again. God today, tomorrow and forever. He's my saviour, my father and protector; God first before anything.

"Yet my gift remains: I am a child of God."

Gogo Skhotheni joins several socialites who've converted to Christianity, including Cassper Nyovest and, most recently, DJ Black Coffee.

Actress Palesa Madisakwane, known as the mother of Somizi Mhlongo's daughter, also converted and left her sangoma life behind her.

Gogo Skhotheni announces separation from hubby

Her newfound faith is not the only thing that surprised fans, Gogo Khotheni previously revealed that she and her husband, Monde, were separated.

Briefly News reported that the couple, despite still working together, had a peaceful and mature separation in mid-2023.

Moreover, the famous sangoma revealed that people find it hard to believe that she's single despite frequently being seen with her ex, saying it was primarily because of their children and business.

Cassper Nyovest teases gospel song

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest's teaser of his upcoming gospel song.

The rapper received rave reactions to his announcement, where fans were looking forward to listening to Christian rap.

