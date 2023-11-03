Gogo Skotheni has fired some shots at her industry colleagues who are sangomas

She told MacG on his Podcast&Chill that 70% of celebrity sangomas are fake and that anyone can graduate as a sangoma even without a spiritual gift

Her opinion opened her up for public scrutiny with social media users who defended traditional healers

Gogo Skhotheni accused celebrity sangomas of being fake during an interview with MacG on 'Podcast&Chill'. Images: @snegraphs, @gogo_skhotheni

Gogo Maweni has stirred another pot with her controversial comments. This time, she targeted sangomas who were in the limelight.

Gogo Skhotheni talks about fake sangomas on MacG's Podcast&Chill

She was the latest guest on the famous podcast with MacG when she said of all the sangomas in the entertainment industry, only 30% had a calling, and the rest had depression.

Twitter (X app) user @ThisIsColbert posted a video of her revelation and captioned it:

"'Celebrities are depressed, misdiagnosed & then become Sangomas.' Gogo Skhotheni joins Khanyi Mbau who wants people to stop confusing anxiety w/ an ancestral calling? "You do not have a calling. It's anxiety"

Social media users question Gogo Skhotheni's legitimacy

Skhotheni was echoing Khanyi Mabu's sentiments, who once said sangomas confuse mental illness for an ancestral calling. Here are the comments below:

@NhlanhlaMdlet17 weighed in:

"Sometimes bayathwala and disguising it as an ancestral calling."

@nkabindem33 slammed:

"Who said Gogo Skhotheni is an expert on the sangoma callings? She is just a sangoma like any other just like a pastor who is like any other."

@shepstarr69 corrected:

"30% that's too much 1% might be real the rest are just depressed or losing their marbles."

@tshepa_m asked:

"Okay but how does she know?"

@CollenSikhakha2 said:

"Says an opportunist who has no calling either. Uthwele lo allegedly."

@Mochadi96 added:

"Lo kancani kancani uyavela #FakeSangoma"

@ZeeNdlovu6 defended celebs:

"At least they are depressed and then fall prey to those who lie to them about being sangomas, unlike fake pastors who are just thugs."

Gogo Maweni blasts people who thank their ancestors for home loans

In more controversial sangoma stories on Briefly News, Gogo Maweni criticised people who performed thanksgiving rituals for bond houses.

She said the practice was done incorrectly because bond houses are not blessings but belong to the bank.

