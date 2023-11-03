TikTok user @amahle_mbovu posted a video showing men's shoes from Steve Madden, which sparked humour and banter among netizens.

The formal shoes appeared rather old-fashioned, leading to jokes about them being from a different era

Despite the jokes, some netizens still found the shoes to be appealing, with one commenter saying that the second pair was "lowkey fire"

A woman had netizens amused by the men's shoes available at Steve Madden. Image: @amahle_mbovu

A Mzansi took to social media to show what shoes she'd get for her man if he carried treating her right.

Woman shows what shoes she'd get for bae

According to WikiHow, dress shoes can range from expensive hand-crafted footwear to wear with a tuxedo to casual loafers for a low-key summer party. Pay attention to the leather, the toe, and the heel of the shoes for the proper dressy look. It's important always to try shoes on and walk around in them to make sure they feel right.

SA cracks jokes at men's shoes

Many netizens couldn't help but laugh and poke fun at the old-school shoes.

Tragic765_ wrote:

"Steve Mndeni."

Nldmph said:

"That second pair is lowkey fire ."

Bliss M | YouTuber reacted:

"The shoes are laughing ."

tshepoMoremi replied:

"Bathong stivovo ."

siphogumede28 commented:

"Ngazigqoka kini kunomcimbi ngiphithisele enye into ongayazi."

Black_Onigori said:

"Steve Madden ❤️❤️."

iamasimplemaninneedofjesus commented:

"Steve Mandela."

@Thandiswa_Mbambo wrote:

"No futhi ngathi iCrocodile engaphelele."

Wife shares how she helps husband get ready for work

Briefly News previously reported that a South African social media influencer and happily married wife, Gugu Mahlangu-Kanana, absolutely adores taking care of her husband.

In a TikTok video, Gugu shared in detail how she goes about helping her husband get ready for work.

In the clip, she is seen ironing her husband's shirt and pants and preparing his lunch,h which includes a fruit and cereal cup as well as a toasted sandwich with juice.

