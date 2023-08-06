A man shared his theory on different types of South African men, categorised by their shoe choices

In the video, the man hilariously advises women of the men they should be wary of by just looking at their shoes

The TikTok footage was hit with the ladies and clocked over 516 000 views and funny responses

A TikTokker shared his theory on the types of men. Image: @damahlonza

Source: TikTok

A man on TikTok explained the different types of South African men based on the shoes they wear.

Man shares hilarious breakdown of SA men based on shoe choices

The video uploaded by @damahlonza has gained over 516 000 views, catching the attention of many viewers.

According to the man, those who wear CAT shoes are considered to have money, and he said ladies should consider dating them.

On the other hand, he warned against men sporting Nike sneakers, advising women to reject their advances.

The last type he mentioned is those who wear flip-flops, claiming those men are unemployed and often hang around informal settlements.

Video of types of Mzansi men grabs TikTok users' attention

His amusing breakdown of the different shoe types sparked discussions in the comments section, with people sharing their thoughts and opinions.

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in on the shoe analysis TikTok video

@mntwana.zulu said:

"The first one is true. Then they wear a puffer jacket ya K-WAY."

@user51295496615411 posted:

"I'm going to buy my husband those Nike shoes. I will discourage him about CAT.

@lesetja_j commented:

"To us legends who have all those shoes."

manare.63.kganyago mentioned:

"I bought it yesterday at Tekkie Town, cost me R1800. Yoh what a shock for me."

@mphogiven27 shared:

"Now I know why my uncle wears these shoes and work suits while going to groove. And he chows them but unfortunately, he is unemployed. "

@mgwenap24 added:

"True, men wearing CAT have money I know from my experience."

@kelebogilemolefe asked:

"Why do you have all the shoes?"

@Kaykay wrote:

"Magudumane Nike."

