Gogo Skhotheni opened up about considering having multiple husbands even while she is currently married

The sangoma reality star appeared on Moja Love, where she discussed details about her relationship with her husband

The traditional healer later admitted on YouTube's Nkulukeko n Cultur that she would be open to having another husband, but it's not possible

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Gogo Skhotheni appeared on Nkululeko n Cultr, a South African podcast. The sangoma initially spoke about polyandry on Moja Love’s Dlozi Lam.

Gogo Skhotheni admitted that she had not looked into getting a second husband because he disagreed. Image: Instagram/ @gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Now, Gogo Skhotheni has set the record straight about why she will always have one husband after sitting down with podcaster Nulukelo. Gogo Skhotheni gave a detailed description of how her husband reacted to suggestions that she could take a second husband.

Gogo Skhotheni thought about 2nd husband

Nkululeko n Cultr's latest guest was Gogo Skhotheni, who spoke about her marriage. The gobela said she entertained having more than one husband, but her current partner was not open to it.

Gogo Skhotheni said she enjoyed how he shot down the idea in anger. She said:

"If my husband would allow me to have a second husband, I think I would. It was fun seeing him get angry because I hardly did anything to my husband. My husband and I have never fought about mjolo; we fight about serious stuff."

The sangoma concluded that having a second husband would be interesting for her but that she has no plans to act on it.

Netizens discuss Gogo Skhotheni

People had varying reactions after seeing the sangoma's take on polyandry. Some netizens said they felt sorry for the husband.

Motsamai RD Motsamai commented:

"Your body and you're in charge; you can have a second husband."

Tsw Mashobane said:

"So she would do it for the niceness of the experience and not for valid reasons? Something is wrong ka sangoma se."

Joseph Ashilley wrote:

"Your husband needs to allow you to be single at this point. She's been thinking about this for a while."

Johan Mnisi argued:

"Like dear, how can someone allow two bulls in one kraal."

Yardofhumble exclaimed:

"Poor thing!"

Gogo Skhotheni shocks SA

In a separate but related story, Gogo Skhotheni had to set the record straight after saying she gave her husband a love potion. Briefly News reported that the sangoma made her controversial statements on radio station Gagasi FM.

Fans rally behind Gogo Skhotheni's DJ career

Briefly News previously reported that Gogo Skhotheni is the girl she thinks she is. The ever-so-gorgeous Gobela recently shared with Briefly News that she has ventured into DJing.

Ziyakhala this December. The stunning social media influencer and sangoma, Gogo Skhotheni, has made headlines recently, and the star has decided to venture into the music space as a DJ.

The social media influencer announced on Instagram that she has now launched her DJing career and is ready for bookings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News