Reality TV star Gogo Skhotheni has ventured into the music space as a DJ

The star announced on her Instagram timeline that she is now available for bookings

Gogo Skhotheni told Briefly News that she is already booked and busy and that her first gig is this coming weekend

Gogo Skhotheni is the girl she thinks she is. The ever-so-gorgeous Gobela recently shared with Briefly News that she has ventured into DJing.

Gogo Skhotheni launches her DJ career

Ziyakhala this December. The stunning social media influencer and sangoma, Gogo Skhotheni, has made headlines recently, and the star has decided to venture into the music space as a DJ.

The social media influencer announced on Instagram that she has now launched her DJing career and is ready for bookings. Skhotheni wrote:

"Allow me to re-introduce myself @gogoskhotheni_thedj."

During an exclusive interview, the modern Gobela told Briefly News that she has been learning how to DJ since last year and is already booked and busy.

"Nobody inspired me to start DJing, to be honest, what made me venture into DJing is that I'd get invited to a club or get booked as a guest appearance, but I'd sit in the VIP area doing nothing so I then decided why not have fun and become a DJ if they can book me just to appear they can surely do the same as a DJ.

"I went to a DJing academy in Pretoria and started learning and practising since last year, and now I feel that I am ready to take over and get my brand out there.

"Yes, I am a Gobela and a traditional healer, but before all that, I am an ordinary girl who wants to have fun with her followers. I am already booked and busy, and my first gig is this coming weekend in Pretoria and Mpumalanga," she stated.

Fans congratulate Gogo Skhotheni on her new venture

Though she has been at loggerheads with fellow Gobela Gogo Maweni, Tumi has been certified by her fans as a hard worker and a real hustler, and shortly after she shared the news online, netizens flooded her comment section with heartfelt and congratulatory messages:

thabby98 wrote:

"Inkinga entsha sha!"

thuly_dlamini2 said:

"Sizawuthini ebantwin."

za_moo replied:

"Yesss!! The cake is big enough for all of us."

life_of_rbee responded:

"Gogo the hustler, gogo the Dj congratulations skat, but pls ska re chelela come come monateng akere because we gonna support u mei love within your first gig."

xoli_nana said:

"Nizwile bathi uSkhothane Yey Yey Yey … Haiii nooh yinja ye game… Khuphuka!"

thato_marule wrote:

"Pls. I’m so ready for this."

Skhotheni was accused of witchcraft

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gogo Skhotheni was chased away and accused of witchcraft. Skhotheni was performing her rituals at a river when a group of Christians approached her and told her she was not allowed to pray at the river.

When she confronted them and asked them who she was allowed to pray to, they told her Jesus Christ.

