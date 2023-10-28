A TikTok video displaying a woman smashing her wedding ring with a rock gained significant attention

The lady mustered the courage to destroy the ring nine months after walking away from her marriage

Many viewers felt her pain and some questioned why she didn't pawn the valuable ring instead of smashing it

A woman posted a video destroying her wedding ring. Image: @rofhiwadamuleli

Source: TikTok

A woman who went through a breakup turned to TikTok to share her journey.

She uploaded a video where she's smashing her wedding ring with a rock.

Woman gets rid of wedding ring

The video posted on her page @rofhiwadamuleli less than 24 hours ago, has already got 302,000 views and 3,900 likes.

The woman said she split with her husband 9 months ago and was finally ready to start her new journey.

"Nine months after I left. Today I gathered all the strength to destroy my ring. Kuphelile let's start chapter 2 now."

Video of divorcee spread on TikTok

Her bold decision to destroy the ring got the attention of many Mzansi netizens.

Watch the video below:

Pawn wedding ring

Some people thought she should've sold the pricey ring and treated herself. Others offered kind wishes, acknowledging that divorce is no walk in the park.

Check out some of the comments below:

@boitumelogofa said:

"I threw mine in a river lala."

@daisym1982 asked:

"Why didn't you pawn it?"

@phukishitlhagu commented:

"I rather pawn the ring and get money and spend it on myself."

@conniekubayi posted:

"I gave mine to nyaopes."

@miyagi4963 mentioned:

"What if it's a Shebert ring, lucky packet vibes."

@user5443434074618 wrote:

"I was going to sell it and buy something nice but good luck to you my lady in your new chapter. "

@mogoshadymagaseng added:

"Why o e lwa le yona bohloko jena noni? Askies my love, I just left mine at his house."

@shyie92 stated:

"That's therapy. Healing comes in different ways."

