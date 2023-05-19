A woman in China was taken aback when she discovered her husband of 20 years was hiding assets

Reports claim that the R273m hidden assets were uncovered when the divorce was investigated

The lady came out on the happier end when the court ruled in her favour, giving her a fair share

An innocent housewife was hit with a major shocker when she filed for divorce. After having been with her husband for 20-plus years, the lady had no idea he was hiding R273m in assets.

They always say that no matter how long you know someone, you never know everything about them. This couldn’t be more true in this situation.

Chinese housewife files for divorce and discovers R273m in hidden assets

IOL reported that the woman had no idea of her husband’s hidden wealth. The South China Morning Post revealed that the lady was a housewife who only knew of 18 commercial properties her husband owned and his successful business.

It was when the divorce application got rejected that an investigation was opened. The investigation uncovered the R273m and 18 properties he owned to his daughter (from a previous marriage). What a wow!

The court rules in the woman’s favour, giving her what was legally hers

Reports claim that the court ruled in the woman’s favour, giving her what was lawfully due regarding the division of assets. The court also made the daughter return the properties to her father.

Divorce in China is not something you see every day. It is hard to get a fair ruling, so this story has taken the world by shock!

Source: Briefly News