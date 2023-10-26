A woman decided to have her first alcoholic drink on her 18th birthday in the presence of her mother

The young lady posted a TikTok video of her mother's reaction to her bday plans and it gained traction

Viewers were pleasantly surprised by the supportive mom and said they wished they had cool ones like her

A woman shared a video of her birthday celebrations. Image: @modjadji_mogale

Source: TikTok

One girl thought it was finally time to have her very first drink when she turned 18. She decided to do it with her mom by her side.

Mom's reaction to daughter's first Drink

Excited about her plan, she posted a TikTok video on her account @modjadji_mogale capturing her mom's reaction to her birthday drinking idea.

Surprisingly, it went viral and gained a whopping 411,000 views. People watching the video were pleasantly surprised by the mom's supportive attitude.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Netizens wish for cool moms

Many of them wished their own parents were as cool as her. Some even admitted they still can't gather the courage to sip a drink in front of their folks, even as grown-ups, fearing the potential judgment.

Watch the video below:

Birthday video sparks conversation

Read some of the comments below:

@mphow_babe said:

"Your mom is funny. I'm turning 24 but my mom still doesn't want to accept."

@user7530929777008 mentioned:

"Lol the mom is so chilled and cool."

@ntokozomavimbela24 commented:

"I’m 29 and mom hates alcohol for me. I can’t even swallow with zero judgment."

@cherry_bae00 posted:

"I’m your mom. I gave my daughter wine to see how she would be when drunk."

@uzer1201 added:

"Please I love mama Jerminah so much."

@asemahleletakazia shared:

"My mom found out her 33-year-old drinks. Your mom is so cool."

@linkie_mabitsi wrote:

"I'm 27, my mom doesn't even know that ke setagwa."

@marvinramusi stated:

"It’s the way mom holds it for me. "

Johannesburg hun’s champagne mishap video leaves Mzansi in stitches, friend’s reaction steals show

In another article, Briefly News reported that a recent champagne celebration took an unexpected turn, creating a viral moment that has South Africa's TikTok community laughing.

The video capturing the champagne mishap has taken the internet by storm, with viewers unable to contain their amusement at the friend's priceless reaction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News