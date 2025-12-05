Gogo Skhotheni's daughter has been serving sizzling clap-backs since they began shooting videos together

The little girl recently roasted her mother in a now-viral video, seemingly questioning her intelligence, and the famous sangoma could not believe her ears

The comment section erupted in laughter at the hilarious mother-daughter interaction

Sangoma-turned-DJ Gogo Skhotheni recently shot another video with her daughter, Liyana, and like her first, the little girl completely humbled her.

The famous sangoma manages her daughter's TikTok page, which has over 318,000 followers, 2.3 million likes, and millions of views for each of her 11 posts.

Essentially opened to document Liyana's journey before and after eye surgery, the page took a life of its own and is now dedicated to sharing the little girl's recovery as well as wholesome mother-daughter content with her famous mom.

Their latest video, posted on Wednesday, 3 December 2025, saw Gogo Skhotheni asking her daughter what she wanted to be when she grows up, to which Liyana responded, "I wanna be a doctor."

Intrigued, Skhotheni asked her child why she decided on the profession, only for the cheeky little girl to humiliate her mom with her response.

"'Cause I want to check your brain, because it's not good."

Her response resulted in an immediate scolding from Gogo Skhotheni, reminding her daughter of her manners.

She highlighted that her statement was not appropriate to be said to grown-ups, let alone her own mother. Skhotheni continued pressing her daughter about why she couldn't think of another response or "speciality" other than being a neurologist.

"When you say my brain is not good, what do you mean by that? You're going to be a doctor, especially for that? Do doctors only check brains? Why couldn't you mention other things like blood pressure?"

Of course, the four-year-old did not respond well to her mom's harsh reaction, going from a blank expression to whimpering by the end of the video.

In just two days, the video garnered over 2.7 million views and 12,000 comments from fans and followers who burst with laughter at the pair's interaction.

Watch Gogo Skhotheni and Liyana's video below.

Social media reacts to Gogo Skhotheni's video

Online users doubled over with laughter over the hilarious interaction between Gogo Skhotheni and Liyana, suggesting that the little girl may know something her mom does not. Read some of their comments below.

SSengange laughed:

"She just proved her daughter right. Instead of engaging the child, she lashed out at her, sis Liyana’s diagnosis is correct; your brain needs to be checked. The truth always hurts."

PrecyLesejane recalled:

"This is the second time she’s telling her she’s not okay in the head."

Goddess_Chle was curious:

"Why is she so triggered? Clearly, she knows it’s the truth. Kids don’t lie."

nthabiseng saw it coming:

"I knew it wouldn't end well."

Leigh_Ndondo trolled:

"Basically, what she’s saying is that your head is not working properly."

Meanwhile, others criticised the sangoma for her harsh reaction to her daughter's statement.

Luyi_Blessed said:

"Maybe the child wants to be a brain surgeon, but because her mom has issues, she got triggered. Trash behaviour towards an innocent child."

phelisaPJ asked:

"Haibo? Couldn’t she play it cool, nje? Why shout at a baby? And why post this?"

NkagiM_ called out Gogo Skhotheni:

"Classic example of bleeding on innocent people when you don't heal. A cute, innocent conversation triggered her, and she went off on the child. Can we break the cycle of toxic parenting?"

NduzeeeeY was shattered:

"The way the twinkle in her eye left when her mom made it THAT serious."

Faranani🫧 trolled:

"Why are you offended? The doctor doesn’t lie."

