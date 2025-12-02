Gogo Skhotheni recently shared a hilarious role-playing video with her daughter that left online users hysterical

The cute mother-daughter role reversal took an unexpected turn and ended in tears when little Liyana delivered a surprise insult to her famous sangoma mother

Despite the humorous situation, some followers were more impressed with how Gogo Skhotheni handled her daughter's unexpected cheekiness

Gogo Skhotheni and her daughter's cute mother-daughter moment ended in tears. Images: Gogo Skhotheni/ Facebook, gogo_skhotheni/ Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni’s attempt at a wholesome mother-daughter moment quickly turned into hilarious chaos after a viral role-playing video ended in tears and an unexpected, cheeky insult from her daughter, Liyana.

On Monday, 1 December 2025, the sangoma-turned-DJ shared a video on her daughter's TikTok page, where they swapped roles and acted as each other.

Having recently ventured into acting, Skhotheni did an impression of her daughter asking for candy, and Liyana hilariously quoted what her mum would say in response to the request, explaining that sugar was going to affect her eye due to her condition.

Liyana had a ptosis, or droopy eyelid, which was often the subject of many questions and jokes, according to her mother. She underwent eye surgery in November to correct it.

The two shared a laugh; however, little Liyana took things a little too far when she unexpectedly insulted her mother at the height of their adorable interaction.

"Guys, my mom is stupid, I don't know what's wrong with her!"

What was once a sweet mother-daughter moment quickly fizzled out, and the roles quickly switched back to Gogo Skhotheni having to reprimand her daughter for her cheekiness.

"I'm stupid? You don't talk to me like that, you don't say that about me. You don't call an elder 'stupid,' am I stupid?" asked Gogo Skhotheni.

Gogo Skhotheni and her daughter Liyana’s cute role-playing video turned sour when the sangoma had to reprimand her child for insulting her. Image: Gogo Skhotheni

The hilarious and relatable chaos of the role-playing session immediately resonated with followers, sparking two major conversations in the comment section about how the moment went sour as well as the sangoma's reaction to it.

Watch Gogo Skhotheni and Liyana's video below.

Social media reacts to Gogo Skhotheni's video

Many online users could barely contain their laughter over Liyana's unexpected and sassy insult. Read some of their comments below.

Izee_R laughed:

"These little ones can't be trusted."

ThatZeeZee could relate:

"They learn 'stupid' quickly, and they know the meaning very well. My son bumped his head the other day, and he said, 'Stupid door.' The other day, he dropped his soda, and he went 'Stupid cup.' I’m always laughing, even when watching cartoons, he says it a lot."

Sifisov1 joked"

"She even stopped speaking in English at the end."

KantsoDube added:

"It ended in tears."

Fans weighed in on Gogo Skhotheni's reaction to her daughter's insult. Image: Gogo Skhotheni

Meanwhile, others couldn't help but praise Gogo Skhotheni’s firm response to her daughter's cheekiness.

za_lady1 said:

"Now that's parenting! You don't just laugh it off because she is going to repeat it, probably on another adult. Moral decay is on the rise because a certain parent would be thinking that what the child did is cute."

za_lady1 praised Gogo Skhotheni:

"Well done, mommy! Let's teach our kids manners."

NyikoDowns laughed:

"African parents don't take nonsense!"

MelusiSkhosane added:

"Quality parenting."

