Nasty C's baby mama, Sammie Heavens, recently shared pictures of their son, Oliver

Heavens posted the snaps bonding with her child on her Instagram page, which garnered many likes

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions

Sammie Heavens shows off her son. Image: @sammieheavens

Source: Instagram

Singer Sammie Heavens had many netizens gushing over her recent pictures of herself and her son on social media.

On Sunday, 30 November 2025, the multi-award-winning rapper Nasty C's longtime girlfriend and baby mama decided to share some cute photos of her bonding with their child.

The post on Instagram garnered many views, likes and comments shortly after she posted it.

See the pictures below:

Fans gush over Sammie's cute photos

Shortly after the star shared the images on her social media page, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

downonthebeat_ said:

"What a great way to start the week! Enjoy the moment."

busi_ntombss questioned:

"When did he become so big?"

okoth_eric_emlyn wrote:

"The Queen of the Ngcobo Dynasty having an amazing moment with Prince Oliver ! I love it here!"

A look at how Sammie and Nasty C met

Nasty C's love life has always interested his fans at large, as many wanted to know about his relationship with Sammie Heavens. In October 2023, during his podcast interview with L-Tido, the Lemonade hitmaker opened up about how he met the love of his life.

He further mentioned what went down when he approached her for the first time at their school.

He said:

"It's crazy, you know, so my homies and I were walking down, and I met her by the ramps to the tuckshop and assembly area, and I was like to them, there's the girl I want, and my friends were like, I should go for it.

"Ayt, so I called her and asked to talk to her, and she agreed, and she came up the ramp, and I was leaning by the wall and asked her which grade she was in, and she told me, and then I asked for her numbers, she literally told me straight up that I am wasting her time."

The Crazy Crazy hitmaker also spoke about fatherhood, the beef between him and A-Reece, AKA, his love life and his African Tour with Cassper.

Sammie Heavens spends quality time with her son. Image: @sammieheavens

Source: Instagram

Tshedi Mholo speaks on DJ Chymamusique

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Malaika singer Tshedi Mholo took to Facebook to react to the car accident that talented muso Collen Mmotla AKA DJ Chymamusique was involved in.

The head-on collision reportedly happened between Mokopane and Polokwane, and it claimed the life of DJ Poizen. Tshedi, who was distraught, expressed heartbreak and wished for the DJ to get well soon. Mholo was reacting to a video from 2016, where they were both in the studio. She said the song is still in production, pending Chyma's recovery.

Source: Briefly News