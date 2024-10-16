Rapper Nasty C and his baby mama Sammie Heavens looked like a cute couple in a viral video he posted

Nasty C and his girl are parents to an adorable baby boy, and fans gushed over their relationship

In the post, Nasty C embraces fatherhood, and he struck a few poses to mark his journey as a first-time dad

Nasty C showed off his girlfriend and baby mama, Sammie Heavens. Image: @sammieheavens, @nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

Award-winning South African rapper Nasty C and his baby mama Sammie Heavens melted hearts online with their recent video.

Nasty C and Sammie stun in new video

Nasty C and his high school sweetheart, Sammie Heavens, are new parents to an adorable baby boy named Oliver. In a viral video he posted on Instagram, the couple looked like a cute couple.

"In my dad era," he captioned the post.

In his cute post, Nasty C is seen embracing fatherhood and the dad jokes came flying from his supporters.

SA gushes over Nasty C and Sammie

South African social media users gushed over their relationship and how they are still going strong.

@RayMaboya shared:

"I love these two... what a beautiful couple... now a beautiful family. May God bless them more."

@GlitEdgee stated:

"As long as they are not asking for donations from the national, I love the fact that they are living an ordinary life."

@monicaolebile said:

"The only celebrity not cheating on his woman. Bless him."

mamms gushed:

"Literally the coolest rents."

supermamssa said:

"It feels like just a few days ago, you were a young upcoming artist who dropped Jungle."

the_alpha_not_omega asked:

"When are you marrying this girl?"

mzansis_best_couples said:

"Literally was listening to a song where you say, “I hustle like I got a mini me…” look at you now😂"

Nasty C gushes over his cute little family in a sweet post

In more Nasty C and Sammie Heavens news from Briefly News, Nasty C showed love to his family, his son, and Sammie Heavens in the cutest way.

The South African star and his long-term girlfriend have an adorable son together. The couple often share glimpses of their son, Baby Oliver, and rarely show off his full face.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News