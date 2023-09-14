Nasty C and his girlfriend and mother of his son, Sammie Heavens are couple goals and have fans praising their love

The love birds have been together for about 10 years and their relationship has blossomed right in front of Mzansi's eyes

Fans showed love to the young couple with a picture of them together holding baby Oliver

Mzansi praised Nasty C and Sammie Heavens' long-standing relationship and commitment to one another. Images: Nasty C SA

Source: Facebook

Nasty and Sammie Heavens are being praised for their long-standing relationship. The couple recently welcomed their son Oliver and have been the centre of attention ever since. Fans gushed over the young couple for how far they've come.

Mzansi shows love to Nasty C and Sammie Heavens

In a Twitter (X) post shared by user DineonestaSA, she revealed a photo of Nasty C and Sammie posing while laughing together with Sammie holding baby Oliver.

For those who have followed the couple's journey over the years, the picture speaks a thousand words as it represents their undying commitment to one another.

"Love is beautiful."

The couple were supposedly at Nasty C's listening session for I Love It Here where Sammie and Oliver stole the show.

Mzansi praise Nasty C and Sammie's relationship

Fans of the couple showed them love and praised them for maintaining a strong bond over the years from high school sweethearts to parenting baby Oliver:

gnont said:

"I love them!"

dineonestaSA responded:

"I adore them so much because they went through a lot but their love prevailed."

_amBYRON commented:

"Love wins!"

_simplyenny posted:

"Congratulations to the new parents!"

Lush_Beauty1 added:

"They are so beautiful together, love the way he looks at her."

Nasty C honours Sammie Heavens

In a recent publication, Briefly News revealed how Nasty C finds peace and sanity within his relationship with Sammie.

The couple has been together for well over nine years and has gone through many ups and downs in their relationship, some having been documented in Nasty C's songs.

The Juice Back hitmaker recently featured his small family on the cover of his upcoming album, adding to the supposed wholesomeness of the project and fans look forward to hearing it.

Source: Briefly News