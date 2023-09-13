South African rapper Nasty C is set to release his upcoming album I Love It Here on September 15, featuring his girlfriend Sammie Heavens and their son Oliver.

The album holds special significance as it includes Sammie's poetic contribution and incorporates Oliver's baby sounds and cries into some of the songs.

Nasty C recently hosted a private listening party for close friends and industry colleagues, where both Sammie and Oliver made their first public appearance

Nasty C's fans can look forward to hearing his longtime girlfriend Sammie Heavens and son Oliver on his upcoming album I Love It Here set to drop on 15 September.

Nasty C has revealed that his son Oliver and girlfriend Sammie featured on his album.

Nasty C shares more details about upcoming album

South African rapper Nasty C is enjoying the new phase of his life with his girlfriend Sammie and son Oliver. The star who has a new body of work on the way recently hosted a few close friends and industry friends for a private listening party.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the star said the project is special because it also features his son. He said Sammie who is a fantastic poet dropped a few lines on the intro and he also included his son's baby sounds and cries in some of the songs. He said:

"Sam is an actual poet, she is sick. I really wanted to have her on it. She did a four to six-bar poem at the end of the intro. I also featured my son. I took his cries and things like that and put them on his song."

Nasty C's family goes out for the first time

Apart from having his friends and colleagues at the exclusive listening party, the rapper also had his baby mama Sammie Heavens and son Oliver who is only two months old. Nasty C said it was Sammie and Oliver's first time out and they were all excited.

"Sammie hasn't been out in a long time because she's been taking care of the baby, so she had a lot of fun. It wasn't planned for them to come out. I'm very happy they did. I had so much fun with them being around. This was Oliver's first time out to a function."

Source: Briefly News