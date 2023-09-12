Cassper Nyovest has confirmed that rapper Nasty C is featured on his upcoming album Solomon

The rapper said his fans would have to know Nasty C's voice in order to identify it on the project

Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest are going to embark on their joint tour called the African Throne Tour

Cassper Nyovest has excited fans after he shared that Nasty C is featured on his upcoming project.

Nasty C contributed on Solomon

Although Cassper Nyovest confirmed that rapper Nasty C is featured on his upcoming album Solomon, he said there is something listeners would have to do to identify it.

Cassper shared that their fans would have to know Nasty C's voice in order to hear him.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Hilton Garden Inn in Botswana, Cassper Nyovest revealed this:

“There’s a Nasty C feature on this album. But, you kind of have to know his voice to hear it. He contributed to the album, I asked him to do something on it, and he was an artist enough to do it. There’s like a certain paintbrush that I needed, and he did it for me.”

Cassper speaks on his longevity in the game

During the press briefing, Cassper also shared his thoughts on this longevity in the industry. He understands how the game works and that he is no longer the hottest in the game, but noted that his influence is unmatched.

“This is like a grootman album for me. You know, I’ve settled into my position in the game. This is who I am. I am no longer young. No longer the hottest guy on the block. I’m not as excited as the new guys."

He then hyped himself and said:

"I’m the guy who did it like nobody did. This is the album where I’m basically giving out the game. I’m in my element, and I’m calm about it.”

Nasty C and Cassper to drop albums on the same day

Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest will embark on their joint African Throne Tour tour.

They have decided to drop their albums on the same day this month. Cassper will be dropping his seventh studio album, Solomon, on 15 September, and Nasty C will also drop his album on the 15th, and it is titled I Love It Here.

Nasty C fails to speak Setswana in hilarious video

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nasty C went on Instagram Live with rapper Cassper Nyovest and attempted to speak Setswana. His failed attempt left South Africans howling with laughter.

Cassper Nyovest, on the other hand, nailed his version of IsiZulu.

