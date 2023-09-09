Rapper Emtee revealed a lot about his family during his hilarious interview with L-Tido on his podcast

He told the rapper why he named his last born with estranged wife Nicole Chinsamy, Nairobi, the capital city of Kenya

In the same podcast, he also opened the lid on his co-parenting relationship with his baby mama, saying they are civil despite their messy divorce

Emtee told L-Tido why he named his daughter after Kenya's capital city, Nairobi, in a candid interview on 'The L-Tido' podcast.

Source: Instagram

Controversial rapper Mthembeni 'Emtee' Mdevu has opened up more to his fans and Mzansi in his recent interview, where he spoke about his family life.

Emtee tells L-Tido about his daughter Nairobi

The rapper has three children with his ex-wife, Nicole Chinsamy: Avery, Logan, and his youngest, Nairobi, a baby girl.

Emtee named two of his albums with the names of his first and second born. When asked in an interview on The L-Tido Podcast why he named his daughter after Kenya's capital city, he said:

“Because I flew over there got to meet Trey Songz, got to work with Trey Songz in Nairobi, so I feel like that was a monumental moment in my career.

"To top it off and to show you I’m a warrior, when I landed there, I felt sick, so I was doing my sh*t sick. I was in the booth taking long because I was sick as f*ck. I had tonsils, I had flu, and I witnessed that in Nairobi.”

Watch the interview here:

Emtee opens up about being a father

The We Up hitmaker told L-Tido that despite his drama with his baby mama, they co-parent just fine. He said he gets to see and bond with his children regularly, which he appreciates.

He also added that he doesn't care what the world thinks about him because his children know his heart, saying that is all that matters.

He shared with L-Tido that he teaches them humility by never saying no to a picture when fans request one.

MacG accuses Emtee of playing the victim

In another Briefly News report, podcaster MacG lost his cool during an episode of Podcast and Chill, saying Emtee should start taking accountability for his actions.

He said he was tired of the rapper always finding excuses and needed him to release music instead. Emtee had confessed to suffering from an illness when the podcaster roasted him.

Source: Briefly News