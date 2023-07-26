Podcaster MacG has blasted rapper Emtee for always having an excuse when he gets into trouble

He told listeners of his Podcast & Chill show that he was getting fed up with the We Up hitmaker's pity party

Emtee has been followed by controversy during recent weeks always headlining negatively

Outspoken podcaster MacG has called out the Pearl Thusi rapper, Emtee to take accountability for his actions.

MacG took a jab at rapper Emtee in the recent episode of 'Podcast & Chill', urging him to take control of his life. Images: @macgunleashed, @emteethehustla

MacG blasts Emtee on Podcast & Chill

SAHipHopMag reports that MacG lambasted the rapper in a recent episode of the show, Podcast & Chill for always playing the victim.

“Why does Emtee like this victim sh*t? It’s always hey my wife is beating me up, hey I’m this, I’m that.

“Where’s the music? Take it out in the music bro. My thing is every time we speak about Emtee on the show, it’s always like something victim-sh."

Check out the episode:

Emtee posts on Twitter his new speech problem

The host responded to a tweet made by Emtee that he is struggling with a speech problem. He was responding to a fan's collabo suggestion when he revealed that he had a speech difficulty:

"Lately I’ve been stuttering and it’s something new I have to go check out what it is but I'm struggling with speech lately. I think my body is shutting down from everything I’ve been going through."

Fans respond to Emtee's speech impairment

His followers encouraged the rapper to seek medical attention:

@SeanPages said:

"Health is wealth my G, listen to your body, take a rest and take care of it. Come back refreshed."

@illythehost appreciated the honesty:

"Thank you for being honest and putting it out there. go check it out then come back stronger bro."

@ThaLameBibow suggested:

"If you also experience seizures, it may be codeine (not saying you consume it), or other psychedelics. Take care bro."

@tlholotsoagong assured him:

"It's okay to take a break Hustler."

Emtee admits to taking drugs

In another Briefly News report, the rapper revealed that his drug usage has never been a secret.

The confession came after his estranged wife Nicole told a Sunday tabloid that he was struggling with a drug problem. Emtee responded to the expose with an outburst detailing his relationship with drugs in this tweet:

