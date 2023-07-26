This woman has the perfect edges and it is all thanks to the Mzansi staple, Sunlight soap bar

TikTok user @maropeng_xx shared a video in which she showed what her edges look like

People were amazed and, those who already knew, made it clear that this is the only way to go

Setting edges is not easy! This woman has perfected it by using a simple household item – Sunlight Soap. The plug had people buzzing with disbelief.

This babe shared a video in which she showed what her edges look like, and they do not move even if you rub them. Image: TikTok/ @maropeng_xx

The edges hair trend is at a peak. Gone are the days when baby hair was a problem, now people are adding it to make the perfect edges look.

Mzansi woman drops Sunlight soap bar edges setting tip in TikTok video

TikTok user @maropeng_xx shared a video showing her flawless edges that she perfected using Sunlight soap bar.

Sis rubbed them and they did not budge! Take a look at this perfection:

South African people are tripping over this edges plug

Some people could not be live that all it took was a Sunlight soap bar to create these perfect edges. This is a plug everyone was thankful for.

Read some of the comments:

Minenhle Sithole❤️ knew the secret:

“I'm also using sunlight, and I get a lot of people asking me which gel I use”

TshepyMokone had jokes:

“So there's no white residue, but if it rains, you're in trouble with your eyes.”

mother_king is all for it:

“Bro, since I’ve been using Sunlight, I’ve never looked back.”

Imkitaa. Was shocked:

“Haaa”

