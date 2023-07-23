Tol Azz Mo was a guest on DJ Fresh's YouTube podcast, WAW What A Week, where he shared that he and Mome Mahlangu are headed for divorce

Following the jaw-dropping interview, netizens shared their thoughts, with some adding that they felt sorry for Mome

Mome has since responded to the uproar in a cryptic, tongue-in-cheek Instagram post

Mzansi was not ready for what Tol Azz Mo had to say on DJ Fresh's YouTube podcast, WAW What A Week.

Tol Azz Mo was interviewed by DJ Fresh, where he said he was traumatized by black women, adding that he will never date one ever again. Image: @mrsmome.m

Tol Azz Mo reveals that he and wife Mome Mahlangu are calling it quits after 11 years of marriage

While on the podcast, the comedian revealed that he had asked Mome Mahlangu for a divorce.

“Right now Mome and I are separated. We grew apart. We went through so many different struggles in our relationship.”

He shared that he was the one who came forth and asked for the divorce.

“It’s me that’s walking away Fresh."

The TV personality said he is traumatized by black women and he vowed to never date one again.

"I am f**ken traumatised by black women. I’m traumatised to a point that I don’t want to have a black wife again.”

Watch the interview here.

Mome Mahlangu somewhat claps back at Tol Azz Mo's revelations in the interview

On her Instagram page, Mome Mahlangu posted a cryptic and tongue-in-cheek post showing off her plate of food.

In her caption, she said:

“Let us eat. Let people talk. We will sleep good and then it's silence. Feed mind body and soul with wellness."

Netizens expressed sadness for Mome, while some applauded her low-key clapback

@sego_moremi said:

"I need to learn how to compose myself like Mrs Mome."

@4evermakwena said:

"If minding your own business was a person, mara pls tell me this is all a prank my heart is broken yoooo."

@baarata_ said:

"I knew you were not going to entertain it. I love you for that. Stay calm. Stay Focused. Protect your Peace. Stay Productive."

@mbuli8531 said:

"We love hun you are in my prayers."

@siztheday said:

"Keep taking care of yourself. Love you."

Mome trolls the 'I believe her' movement, saying people believed Lerato Moloi because they hate her and her 'husband'

Briefly News previously reported that Mome Mahlnagu defended her husband after he was found not guilty by the court.

She said she knew her husband was innocent and also urged the public to refrain from finding people guilty before they are proven to be.

