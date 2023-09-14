Rapper Nasty C shared that fame is one of the reasons why he is overprotective of his space

Nasty C also said that his longtime partner and baby mama, Sammie, keeps him sane

The Juice Back hitmaker is set to release his much-anticipated album I Love It Here soon

Nasty C shared how his relationship with his baby mama kept him sane. Image: @nasty_csa

Rapper Nasty C decided to open up about why he was overprotective of his space and how his relationship has kept him sane till today. The Crazy, Crazy hitmaker has kept his personal life very private over the years.

Nasty C opens up about Sammie keeping him sane

The South African rapper and songwriter, who just became a father, has found himself in the centre of controversy.

Nasty reportedly punched and kicked a fan during his African Throne Tour performance in Zambia, who came on stage.

According to TimesLIVE, Nasty C then decided to speak up about the reasons why fame has made him overprotective of his personal space and how his relationship with his longtime partner and baby mama Sammie Heaven has kept him sane throughout.

Nasty C said:

"My connection with Sammie has a reassuring impact on my mental well-being. Being my girlfriend and my closest confidant, I place my trust in the same individuals she does. My sense of security remains unwavering whenever we're together, just as it does for her."

The Eazy hitmaker also mentioned that though he cannot speak on the matter that happened in Zambia, he has a lot of musicians being hurt by peeps who pretended to be their fans.

"As you continue to achieve success and spend more time in the public eye, the need to safeguard yourself and your personal energy becomes increasingly apparent. You often find yourself retreating from it.

"Living in a protective bubble becomes a necessity, yet it isolates you from everyday human experiences. In such moments, maintaining good mental health requires having people around to reintroduce you to the ordinary aspects of life," he said.

Nasty C is set to drop his new album

Despite all the controversy that has been happening, Nasty C will be releasing his much-anticipated album on Friday, 15 September 2023.

The star shared on his Instagram the countdown to the release. He posted the snapshot of his cover album and captioned it:

"TOP OF THE MORNING! ☕️My new album, “I Love It Here,” drops in 9 days! The pre-save is up with #ProsperInPeace ft. @getbenny available for streaming! Do the right thing!! #ILoveItHere."

See the post below:

Social media users shared in his comment section that they cannot wait for him to drop the album:

Getbenny responded:

"We went crazy."

Slikouronlife said:

"Heard the album and boy oh boy I was in my emotions. Can’t wait for everyone to hear it. Too much."

Priddy_ugly said:

"Fire bro, come, congratulations."

Kidxsa responded:

"Stunning!!!"

Officiallynanette wrote:

"LETS GOOOOOOOO, THIS COVER IS SO SICK!!!!!!"

Alexmoldovanos wrote:

"About time."

Heyneighbourfest replied:

"We can’t wait to hear it."

Nasty C features his lover and son on his album

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C's fans can look forward to hearing his longtime girlfriend Sammie Heavens and son Oliver on his upcoming album I Love It Here, set to drop on 15 September.

The rapper is enjoying the new phase of his life with his girlfriend Sammie and son Oliver. The star, who has a new body of work on the way, recently hosted a few close friends and industry friends for a private listening party.

