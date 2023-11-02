Sammie Heavens, Nasty C's baby mama, has shared their baby's first pictures

Baby Oliver was welcomed a few months ago, and this was the first time Mzansi caught a glimpse of the bundle of joy

Scores of people praised the two sweet Instagram photos shared by the proud mama on Instagram

Nasty C's baby mama, Sammie Heavens, has shared their baby Oliver's first baby pictures. Images: @sammieheavens/ Instragram and SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP via Getty Images

Nasty C's baby mama, Sammie Heavens, has finally taken the Ivysons out of their misery and shared a glimpse of baby Oliver's first photos.

When the Juice Back hitmaker, whose real name is Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, announced that his baby was born, he broke social media trends.

Sammie Heavens posts 2 photos of baby Olivier on Instagram

The closest picture Nasty has shared of his bundle of joy was on the cover of his new album, I Love It Here, a picture of his small family hanging out on a couch.

Sammie, then a few weeks later, posted two sweet photos holding the baby close to her chest, hiding his face. Check out the photos below:

Ivysons buzz over Sammie's public pictures of baby Oliver

Social media users gushed over the pictures posted by Nasty C's high school sweetheart. Read some of the comments below:

@fundokhumalo said:

"Love this for you and David."

@mihle_hleh confessed:

"Love Sammie so much sana, amazing mom."

@officiallysash_ praised:

"You look amazing and love this chapter for you."

@spencerbenson43 said:

"Wow, I can't wait to see that little Ivyson. I love this Sammie."️

@ashley.yoyo.92 referenced:

“You and your mom get all of me.”

@andronce_chao asked:

"I'm I the only one who saw her kid on her story?"

@bianca.k.mupeta guessed:

"Am sure he has Chinese eyes like mommy and daddy."

@bianca.k.mupeta praised:

"Coolest kid in Africa."

@the.prima_donna said:

"They grow up so fast."

