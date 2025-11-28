South African media personality Pearl Thusi recently revealed why she doesn't like Mac G

A video of the star detailing her reasons during a podcast interview was posted on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Thusi's explanation

Pearl Thusi admitted that she doesn't like Mac G. Image: @macgunleashed, @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Isgaxa! The popular South African media personality Pearl Thusi didn't hold back or mince her words as she revealed the real reason behind her fallout with the controversial podcaster Mac G.

On Thursday, 27 November 2025, the actress turned DJ, who previously announced her single release with a legendary star, went on a podcast interview where she explained why she doesn't like Mac G anymore.

During the interview, Thusi made a shout-out to the podcaster's alcohol beverages; however also stated that she's not showing love to the founder after he made some rude comments about her venturing into the DJ space.

The Queen Sono star further mentioned that she called and confronted him about his remarks on Podcast and Chill, and she would've appreciated it if he had come to her and voiced out his opinion, but instead, he humiliated her after she had been his biggest supporter since he started the podcast.

Watch the full clip below:

Fans react to Pearl's revelation

Shortly after the star explained why she doesn't get along with Mac G anymore during her interview, which was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

King Human said:

"I'm chiller, honestly, I think Mac should apologise to Pearl, man."

jabba89 wrote:

"What did Mac G say about Pearl? Even this guy doing the interview, asked her, "What did he do?" Not what he must do."

Rinathama Muofhe commented:

"He did the same with Cyan Boujee; I stopped listening to his content that day."

leCollossus replied:

"I'm a chiller through and through, but I gotta admit, Pearl, is being sincere here; she always showed love to the platform."

curiousmonarch l Marketing mentioned:

"Mac should apologise to Pearl. I’m a chiller, and there is a time Pearl took some lashes on Twitter for having an opinion against the cancellation of Mac."

Umamgobhozi stated:

"She's is hurt because what he said was true."

alphacentauri2 responded:

"Mac G will be all friendly and supportive until the show airs, then after the next episode, he tends to switch up and start talking bad about you. Just a little pattern I've noticed."

fox 🦊🦊🦊🦊 8 shared:

"She's not my favourite person, but she's not wrong. Mac is in a predicament. He can't attract any high-profile people anymore cause he is messy and toxic. He will get white politicians cause they need the spotlight. attacking Sbu, Fresh, like ppl that were on his corner, was low. The smelly cat thing caused him dearly."

Pearl Thusi explains her fallout with Mac G. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee responds to rumours about his sexuality

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee clarified his sexuality after a claim by a social media user.

The social media user made the allegation while reacting to a video of Prince Kaybee in a tailor-made suit. Social media users responded with mixed advice, with some urging Prince Kaybee to ignore the allegations.

Source: Briefly News