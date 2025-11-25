Chymamusique recently drew attention online after publicly rejecting repeated romantic advances from a woman on social media

The interaction between the well-known DJ and the woman quickly gained viral traction, sparking a series of reactions from the online community

Many people found their exchange humorous, and some expressed admiration for the woman's persistence

Chymamusique publicly rejected a woman's advances online.

A social media interaction between Chymamusique and an unknown woman went viral after the DJ declined her consistent attempts to initiate a relationship.

The Lost In Words producer recently began selling some of his prized possessions after his accident, and in the midst of his attempts at scoring some sales, a woman on the timeline was also hoping to score something special with Chyma, and it backfired on her.

The interaction, which took place on Twitter (X) on 24 November 2025, started after a follower commented on Chymamusique's motorcycles and jokingly asked what he didn't have.

"I don’t have a wife, kids and good health," said Chyma.

A female admirer, NeoxWarrior, responded by offering to be the DJ's "wifey," and his response set off the hilarious interaction.

"My machines don't work," which was understood to be an admission of his physical inability to perform should he give her the opportunity, but even this didn't stop her, and Neo persisted.

"I ain’t coming for that," she said, noting that all she wanted was love and not the DJ's Road Accident Fund money, as he thought.

Chymamusique solidified his final refusal by commenting on the woman's biography—which, prior to being changed, mentioned her being a fan of Lekompo star Shandesh—thereby implying she did not fit his personal preferences.

"Your bio says you listen to Lekompo, it won't work."

While the woman eventually left the conversation, presumably due to humiliation, this wouldn't be the first time a woman made advances at a celebrity. In October, Prince Kaybee was also at the receiving end of a lady's attempts online.

The online community swiftly stepped in with hilarious reactions to Chyma and the woman's now-viral exchange.

Read Chymamusique and NeoxWarrior's conversation below.

An unknown woman made romantic advances at Chymamusique.

NeoxWarrior expressed her romantic interest in Chymamusique.

NeoxWarrior repeatedly tried to pursue Chymamusique.

Chymamusique informed his admirer that she did not meet his personal romantic preference.

Social media erupts over Chymamusique's conversation

The jokes were flying and online users commented on Chymamusique's hilarious exchange with the woman. Read some of their comments below.

I_Kimberraxie reacted:

"He turned her down three times!"

i_zethu said:

"The fact that she changed her bio, yoh!"

daminanos laughed:

"Brother used an exit strategy that has never been used before."

vonip wrote:

"He gave her three loud no's."

ttfaloolr posted:

"She needs to accept defeat, gosh!"

Tia_Mokoka was stunned:

"Not her removing Lekompo off her bio, women truly love men."

jxjx23_ joked:

"Peter from the Bible would be so proud."

Noxy_2000 praised the woman:

"A consistent queen."

