Skomota became a trending topic after footage of his interaction with a woman at a nightclub was shared on X (Twitter)

After criticism, the woman shared a follow-up post setting the record straight about her interaction with Skomota and feelings about him

Several social media users criticised Skomota for overstepping boundaries, while others defended him

Social media sensation Skomota became a trending topic after footage of his interaction with a woman at a nightclub was shared on X (Twitter).

The Limpopo-born reality TV star, who often impresses fans with his dance moves, was spotted hugging a woman in a viral clip.

On Thursday, 20 November 2025, the woman, who uses the handle @Mooi_pone on X, initially shared a post alleging that Skomota had tried to kiss her during a chance meeting at Perere Polokwane on Wednesday, 19 November 2025. The post was captioned:

“Tell me why Skomota tried to kiss me on the lips? 😭😭😭😭😭😭”

See the post below:

After being criticised in the comments for her initial post, the social media user shared another post clarifying that she was not demeaning Skomota. The social media user also shared a video of their interaction. The post was captioned:

“There are so many mean comments under this tweet. I just wanna say there’s nothing wrong with Skomota, ke motho le yena, and I don’t find him disgusting 🙏🏾♥️. I just thought it was funny that he wanted a kiss on the lips.”

In the video, Skomota, who had previously been criticised for groping another woman, was hugging the woman from behind as if he was choking her and kissing her several times on the forehead. Someone taps Skomota to let the woman go from his tight embrace.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to video of Skomota being cosy with woman at groove

Social media users filled the comments with mixed reactions. While some found the interaction and Skomota’s attempt to kiss the woman on the lips hilarious, some criticised Skomota for not respecting boundaries.

Here are some of the comments:

@layeredlemonade criticised:

“You don't have to apologise, approaching people with the intent to kiss them on the lips, knowing good and well that the two of you do not have that kind of behaviour is degenerate behaviour on HIS end. Do not double down. His behaviour is uncouth.”

@samo20074 asked:

“Isn’t this harassment? Or are we giving him the benefit of the doubt cause he’s clearly special needs?”

@anasuachara said:

“It is good to speak kindly even when others are being harsh. Humour does not have to mean hate, and it is possible to enjoy a joke while still respecting the person involved.”

@HairyQuagmire shared:

“Skomota is a very affectionate person. I've seen how he greets guys, too. He hugs his heart out. Full of love. I don't think he meant any malice.”

@Mthoka2 highlighted:

“What you wrote before and this video are two different things.”

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Skomota caused a buzz on social media when he embraced Sol Phenduka in a separate incident and video.

A video of the former 5FM radio personality and the dancer hugging at a club trended on social media. Fans of Skomota and the Podcast and Chill co-host commented on the clip shared by Phenduka on Monday, 17 November 2025.

