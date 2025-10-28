A video of South African viral dance sensation Skomota has since gone viral on Twitter (X)

The dance sensation was seen in a video doing his unique dance moves, and many people were impressed

The video raised questions about his whereabouts, as some people have questioned his sudden disappearance

It seems as though viral dance sensation Skomota is back on people's timelines. A video of the once-famous dancer has recently gone viral again, and Mzansi cannot ignore how carefree he was.

A user @MaoengKekeletso posted the X video of Skomota doing the thing that made him famous, his unique dance moves. With a bottle of Ice Tropez in his hand and wearing his famous white skinny jeans, Skomota humourously danced with people hyping him up.

The video did raise questions about Skomota's whereabouts, as some people have questioned his sudden disappearance from the headlines.

The last time he was on people's lips was when he was spotted at a construction site, dressed in the PPE uniform. People wondered whether he was considering a career change or if he was just trolling.

Watch the X video below:

Mzansi speaks on Skomota

Social media users were impressed by Skomota, and they showed love to him.

@billyungpryncee replied:

"Gotta love this guy, he doesn't bother anyone. He just loves his women and groove."

@MaoengKekeletso asked:

"I love him so much, he just loves being himself. I am shocked that he hasn't impregnated those badies yet?"

@SimandManzini reacted:

"Imagine Skomota dancing in big stadiums. He could have been big."

@AnushryR laughed:

"I love Skomie shame."

@mmopai reacted:

"It seems people have moved on, away from Skomota."

@thabo_smol shared:

"He used to do his thing."

@nhlapo_moosa responded:

"No one has ever drank ice tropez more than this champ."

@uszee2 hyped:

"No marn, he is actually good at this. This an upgraded version."

@lebom326 reacted:

"What a happy soul; Always dancing, smiling, and chasing women like there’s a prize at the finish line. Ba nke ngwana sesi."

@Madimetja_Led reacted:

"Ngwana Sesi is back with his signature moves."

@Mzeketiff claimed:

"Skomota has always been a fool and what makes it worse is that he is Pedi. Imagine being Pedi and a fool at the same time? Lol life ain't fair."

@kwadi_neo36046 said:

"I watched from the beginning, nothing but the truth. I don't think there is another country like South Africa."

SA amused by video of Skomota boarding plane with a lady

In more updates regarding Skomota, Briefly News previously reported that one thing about Skomota is that he will trend no matter what he does. The viral dancer, who became prominent on TikTok, flew a private jet with a hun next to him.

In a video shared by @bozzie_t, the viral dance sensation Skomota and a lady with an orange weave, apparently identified as Makhadzi, were approaching a private jet. Being a gentleman, Skomota made way for her to enter first. Many netizens shared their reactions to the video online.

