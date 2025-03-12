Skomota's dance video went viral, with social media users reacting to his signature moves, shared on social media platforms

Fans had mixed reactions, with some finding his moves entertaining while others criticised them, questioning his involvement in certain dance styles

Despite his rise to fame through viral dance clips, Skomota has faced controversy, including allegations of exploitation by those managing his bookings

Skomota has dance moves for days. The controversial media personality recently broke the internet with a video of his unmatched dance moves.

Skomota is trending over his dance moves.

Skomota's dance video goes viral

Skomota is trending on social media for his dance moves. A video of the popular media personality doing what he does best left social media users rolling on the floor with laughter.

Skomota's video was shared on the microblogging platform, X by the popular entertainment blog, MDN News, alongside a caption that read:

"Skomota showing off his dance moves."

Fans react to Skomota's dance moves

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to the video. Some said Skomota needs new moves, while others were impressed by the star's energy on the dance floor.

@syadiko wrote:

"So this guy does not know any other dance moves than do tremor legs?"

@TrussMii said:

"There's a lot of dances in South Africa that men should not be doing, so many men shaking their hips and bums, we should leave it to Toss please guys🙏🏽"

@magqib said:

"So guy is twerking now? Has making money become so important that we subject a person with mental illness to this?"

@LadyM1306 commented:

"He’s so unbothered 😂"

@smokeyposh added:

"He's always disoriented he doesn't even understand what's going on except by dancing 💃"

@Gold_Gang1 said:

"Government must cut disability grants instead not amaR370 wabantu abaphila kahle enqondweni."

Skomota's dance moves left fans rolling on the floor with laughter.

How did Skomota rise to fame?

Skomota, real name Thabang Sefala, AKA Ngwana Sesi, rose to prominence when his dance moves went viral on several platforms, including TikTok and X, formerly known as Twitter. The star has been booked and busy, attending several events, including weddings and parties in Limpopo and countrywide.

The rising star has also trended on social media for all the wrong reasons, such as kissing women in public and groping women at groove. The dancer, who has also attempted DJing in several videos, made headlines after news of his exploitation went viral.

According to reports, those close to him were taking money from his bookings, while Skomota got next to nothing. Reports at the time also suggested that Skomota didn't even have a bank account.

Skomota refuses to perform after being paid

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a video of Skomota interacting with organisers after being booked fascinated many.

Online users were curious when they saw the dancer looking dissatisfied. In a video shared by @MDNnewss, Skomota was reportedly booked for an event but refused to take to the stage. The dancer shook his head "no" multiple times while complaining to the different organisers, including the MC.

