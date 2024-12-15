Skomota, known for being a stage performer, garnered attention on social media over his recent conduct at an event

The dancer, who stole South African hearts, left many puzzled when he acted out of character in a video

Netizens usually know Skomota for his interesting dance moves, but something was in the air during his latest public appearance

Skomota got people's attention on social media again. The entertainer was in a sour mood when he arrived at an event.

Skomota was at an event due to perform, but he made it clear he did not want to take to the stage. Image: @MDNnewss / X

Source: Twitter

A video of Skomota interacting with organisers after being booked fascinated many. Online users were curious when they saw the dancer looking dissatisfied.

Skomota shuts down at event

In a video shared by @MDNnewss, Skomota was reportedly booked for an event but refused to take to the stage. The dancer shook his head "no" multiple times while complaining to the different organisers, including the MC. Watch the video below:

SA discusses Skomota

People commented on the video, sharing thoughts on why Skomota would not want to perform. Some netizens ran with speculations that Skomota was being exploited. Read the comments below:

@Washeyafinest said:

"They are misusing the guy."

@Pablo012GP argued:

"Someone who should be taking medication 💊 at home, is given freedom to smoke and consume alcohol 🍺, then given a platform to become a celebrity . What do you expect from that celebrity? 🤷🏽‍♂️"

@BeardedPriest1 speculated:

"He needs therapy."

@zwelistos added:

"He knows his wort. Pay and I would perform."

@The_Go_Getter pointed out"

"The venue is empty."

SA amused by video of Skomota boarding plane with a lady

Briefly News previously reported that one thing about Skomota is that he will trend no matter what he does. The viral dancer, who became prominent on TikTok, flew a private jet with a hun next to him.

Trust Skomota to stir up a conversation online, even if he is just living his life and bothering nobody. From boarding private jets to spinning the decks with Mas Musiq, Mzansi is here for Skomota exploring life.

In a video shared by @bozzie_t, Skomota and a lady with an orange weave, apparently identified as Makhadzi, were approaching a private jet. Being a gentleman, Skomota made way for her to enter first.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News