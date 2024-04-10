Upcoming artist Skomota has put his bookings on hold due to a financial dispute involving his manager Moruti Wa Dikota

Reports suggest Skomota does not have a bank account and his finances are managed by others

Fans are divided, with some supporting his decision while others fear for his career, speculating that mismanagement may be at play

Mzansi's upcoming artist Skomota has announced that he is putting all his bookings on hold until the controversial issue about his money is resolved. This comes after reports that the star doesn't even have a bank account and someone else handles his finances.

Skomita breaks his silence about exploitation allegations

South Africans were concerned about Skomota when his friend and road manager disclosed that the upcoming star doesn't even have a bank account. Speaking in an interview, the friend noted that Moruti Wa Dikota handles the star's finances.

Skomota broke his silence in a video shared on X by MDN News. The star noted that he was cancelling his bookings and would only go back to work when his family had an agreement with Moruti Wa Dikota. The post read:

"Skomota has cancelled all his bookings until further notice. They say they are requesting Moruti Wa Dikota to appear before a meeting with them, along with Skomota's family to resolve the issues regarding his money."

Fans weigh in on Skomota's decision

Social media users felt like Skomota shouldn't have cancelled his bookings. Others noted that the people around him were ruining his career.

@RealXavier011 said:

"His management made him focus on girls so that they could eat his money nicely "

@Ori_RSA commented:

"The demise of the mighty."

@TheGBrown1 wrote:

"Someone from his family must ensure he is paid what is due to him."

@BraStoveDieMahn added:

"Probably those girls Skomota was kissing was he's payment. Indirect payment from Moruti Wa Dikota to Skomota."

@Facelessmee1 noted:

"He will evaporate and will never hear from him again…Surely if he wants to contest against his manager he could just hire another one while he resolves his issues. Cause will soon forget of his existence."

