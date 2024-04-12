Skomota Dozes Off During an Interview, Mzansi Shares Hilarious Reactions: “He Sleeps Everywhere”
- Controversial media personality Skomota is in the spotlight for allegedly falling asleep during a podcast interview
- The video of him sleeping was shared on X and had users joking about the incident, suggesting he was bored or tired due to exploitation
- Despite some sympathising with him, others poked fun, speculating about his motives and state of mind during the interview
Skomota is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The upcoming media personality has been in the news recently over exploitation allegations from his manager Moruti Wa Dikota.
Skomota sleeps during an interview
Skomota never ceases to amaze Mzansi. The popular star recently stunned social media users when he fell asleep while being interviewed in a podcast.
The video of the controversial media personality dozing off during the show left fans rolling on the floor with laughter. The trending clip was shared on the micro-blogging platform X by a user with the handle @Zikamnyamane. The post's caption read:
"Skomota is the first person to sleep on a podcast "
Mzansi reacts to video of Skomota sleeping during an interview
Social media users were rolling on the floor with laughter. Some felt sorry for the star and noted that he looked tired and should be given time to rest.
@kingscelo_05 commented:
"I guess there was women on that podcast, he get bored when he's around men only "
@RTmmane wrote:
"Lol they bore this guy and all what he wants is tao tao."
@messenger_iam said:
"Shame, he had just had his lunch. O kgotse thata. "
@thawengt1 wrote:
"He's tired they have been milking his pocket "
@geoffreynyachum added:
"Stop hating. He was actually praying."
@Lebo_da_CA commented:
"He really wants to say the guy is lying but he’d rather pretend to be sleeping."
Clip of Skomota giving money away concerns SA
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a video of Skomota giving his money away raised concern among netizens. The dancer was reportedly exploited by his manager/ caretaker, Moruti wa Dikota, who only gives him R1K of his hard-earned money.
There's a video making the rounds on social media of Skomota giving money to a seemingly unknown man.
