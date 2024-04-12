The multi-award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest showed off his wedding ring

In a recent video, the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker posted on his Instagram page, raising awareness about HIV when he was unintentionally flaunting his wedding band

Many netizens responded to the video commenting on his wedding band and not on the awareness he was raising

Rapper Cassper Nyovest seemingly showed off his wedding band. Image: @casspernyovest

Multi-award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest has been the talk of the town since the content of his wedding with Puleng, his childhood friend, circulated on social media, and recently another clip had netizens talking.

Mufasa seemingly shows off his wedding band

Social media has been buzzing since the past weekend after Cassper Nyovest's wedding with his childhood friend, Puleng Mojaki, went viral on social media.

Recently, the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker made headlines once again after he shared a video on his Instagram page raising awareness about HIV and how to prevent it where he seemed to have been showing off his ring as he was constantly waving it on camera as he was speaking with his hands.

Nyovest captioned the video:

"You’re never too young or too old to take part in understanding the many ways of preventing HIV. #ForeverWena focuses on educating us about being in control and knowing our status. It’s never too late to choose wena, and protect yena! Learn more @foreverwenaza."

Watch the video below:

Fans respond to Cassper Nyovest's video

Many netizens responded to the video commenting on his wedding band and not on the awareness he was raising. See some of the reactions below:

leo_thehopeman wrote:

"I'm just looking at the ring and remembering your lyrics "Why am I so scared of scared of the wedding ring?" And today you look good with one... Truly a role model."

nandi_zulu questioned:

"Did any of you hear the message or y’all went on about this man’s wedding band?"

alefamaferano said:

"That’s how a married man speaks with his hands y’all."

kamo_zelobrand commented:

"Lol people looking at the ring and not listening to HIV education message."

marii_maradonna mentioned:

"Bro we see the ring."

martinkimathi_ wrote:

"Haha. The ring looking good on you sir."

