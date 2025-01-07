Skomota recently went viral at a wedding, stealing the show with his antics

The video shared on X shows Skomota checking the sound in a stylish all-white outfit before the wedding party entered

Fans flooded social media with humorous reactions, with some joking about his behaviour and others speculating on his next dance moves

Skomota is the star of the moment. The popular media personality who rose to fame for his Skomota dance recently had fans rolling on the floor with laughter when he attended a wedding.

A video of Skomota attending an event has gone viral on social media. Image: @SACelebUpdates

A video of Skomota stealing the show at a wedding has gone viral on social media. The star, who is among the differently abled people making a name for themselves in South Africa, seemed to be checking the sound before the wedding party came in.

This is not the first time Skomota has caused a stir on social media. Last year, a video of the media personality acting weird at a Limpopo wedding also made the rounds on social media.

The recent video shared by @Zikamnyamane on X shows the star rocking a stylish all-white outfit at the event. Take a look at the video below:

Fans react to Skomota's video

The now-viral video had fans buzzing on social media. Many shared hilarious reactions about Skomota's behaviour at the wedding.

@Iam_LucTheDon said:

"Is he sending a kiss to the bride on 0:38? 😂"

@Rice29980251 wrote:

"He is gonna kiss someone's bride one of these days at a wedding."

@kwenkosi added:

"Honestly wanted to see the chaos lana."

@lncoold wrote:

"Why are they toyi-toying?"

@ClydeMB06 commented:

"Wrong caption…He’s waiting for the crew to do his dance (Skomota dance challenge)"

@ventparacat noted

"Women are ghosting him now because of this, nkare atshwere masepa 😩"

