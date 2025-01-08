DJ Shimza celebrated the new year by purchasing a brand-new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, with a video of him receiving the keys going viral online

Social media reactions ranged from congratulating Shimza on his hard work to questioning his wealth, while some highlighted his long-standing success in the music industry

Fans and critics also noted his ability to stay focused on his career despite backlash for endorsing the ANC and flaunting his luxury lifestyle

Halala! DJ Shimza rang in the new year in style after purchasing a brand new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon. A video of the internationally acclaimed star showing off his car has gone viral online.

DJ Shimza showed off his new car. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

DJ Shimza is staying in his lane and winning. The star, blasted for endorsing the ANC on social media, has turned a blind eye to the noise and focused on his gigs. Undoubtedly one of the most successful DJs in South Africa, Shimza also made news when he was pictured rocking expensive designer clothes.

A video of the star being handed the keys to his brand-new whip and driving off was recently shared on X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News. Take a look at the video below:

Fans congratulate Shimza

Social media users celebrated the musician's success. Others questioned the source of his wealth, while others commended his hard work.

@BeardedPriest1 said:

"People are money’d January they buying cars. We still buying stationary and uniforms."

@Bizlifestyle4 commented:

"Ja but this guy has been in the game for a long time now, well deserved."

@MalumeRichie added:

"They went from McLaren to G-wagon😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 The pressure."

@AkLaleki wrote:

"Congratulations to the hard worker 💪 into leyo saan."

@CoysMagazi added:

"Shimza is such a winner even with all the hate."

DJ Shimza thankful for another successful one-man show

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African Afro-house music DJ and producer Shimza closed off his 2024 with a bang and a successful event, which he pulled off.

The Tembisa-born star expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported and attended his annual One Man Show, which was hosted once again in his hometown on Christmas Day, Wednesday, 25 December 20024.

