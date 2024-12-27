The South African internationally acclaimed DJ and music producer DJ Shimza pulled off another One Man Show

The African Woman hitmaker expressed his gratitude for another successful event he did on Christmas Day

Many of fans and followers flooded the comment section, applauding the star for his hard work

DJ Shimza had a successful One Man Show. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

The South African Afro-house music DJ and producer Shimza closed off his 2024 with a bang and a successful event, which he pulled off.

Recently, the Tembisa-born star expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported and attended his annual One Man Show, which was hosted once again in his hometown on Christmas Day, Wednesday, 25 December 20024.

The star shared pictures of how the event went on his social media page and captioned it:

"Thank you #OMS2024."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See the post below:

Fans applaud DJ Shimza's hard work

Shortly after DJ Shimza thanked all the fans who supported his event, many netizens on social media flooded the comment section, with some applauding him. Here's what they had to say:

@LuthandoZibeko commented:

"Well done Shimza."

@DjFingers_M responded:

"Well done mfana kasi on yet another magical event."

@Kgour95 replied:

"Kao Salute brayaka, our Tomorrowland."

@makgale_trevor wrote:

"Keep up the good work bro. This looks Epic."

@Hlomnatso mentioned:

"People only hate Shimza and Cassper only on social media, the gents are loved by the masses out there."

@JThusi57540 replied:

"Mara life is unfair. We are expected to attend these shows, but we are in deep trouble; there aren't any jobs, and poverty is winning while abo Shimza and others are making millions in a day, of course, sponsored by government money."

@Noncebakazi11 said:

"We had the time of our lives."

Young Stunna posts cute pics with his girlfriend

In a previous report from Briefly News, Young Stunna posted a cute picture with his gorgeous girlfriend.

The Amapiano singing sensation received mixed reactions to the photo. Some people admired his relationship. However, others threw shade at Stunna's girlfriend and questioned why she wasn't smiling for the photo like her boyfriend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News