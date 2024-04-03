Popular house music DJ and producer DJ Shimza recently opened up about surviving a nerve-wrecking flight experience

The star said that the flight which departed in Paris had an engine problem an hour and 30 minutes after it took off

The star said that he was grateful that he was okay and nothing bad had happened though it was chaotic

DJ Shimza talks about his terrifying flight experience. Image: @djshimza

Source: Instagram

Another Internationally acclaimed DJ, producer and businessman survived a terrifying flight experience from Paris, France.

DJ Shimza grateful to have survived a chaotic flight experience

The man behind the One Man Show annual festival, DJ Shimza, has made headlines once again after he shared a clip of his mother dancing on stage while playing his set on the decks during his annual One Man Show in Tembisa, Ekhuruleni.

Recently the star opened up about him surviving a nerve-wracking flight experience from Paris in France. according to ZiMoja, the star mentioned that the plane had an engine problem an hour and 30 minutes after they took off, forcing them to go back to Paris.

He said:

"I'm really not scared of such things, I believe in technology and the fact that if God decides, there's nothing I can do. I was not panicking at all."

Shimza also said that it was very chaotic inside the plane and a terrifying experience for him, but he is grateful for having survived it:

"It was chaotic inside the aircraft, but my concern was the people who bought tickets and booked their tables, other than that I knew there was nothing I could do."

DJ Shimza suggests Oscar Pistorius documentary

Just days before Oscar Pistorius was set to be released on parole for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, DJ Shimza thought Netflix would benefit in cashing in on the exclusive.

Pistorius will be released on Friday, 5 January 2023, after serving nearly 11 years in prison, and will reportedly be serving the remainder of his sentence living in Pretoria with his uncle.

Shimza takes on the world

Briefly News previously covered reactions over DJ Shimza's Afrotech festival performance in Switzerland that had Mzansi raving.

The popular DJ has toured the world and performed at some of the most prestigious events, Burning Man 2023 being one of them.

